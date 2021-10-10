USB security spy camera disguised as a charger just $99

This tiny spy camera is disguised as a USB charger and offers high resolution video footage that can be accessed remotely at an affordable price. Use it to protect your belongings at home or in the office recording footage to a removable 32 GB SSD card or stream it wirelessly over 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi depending on your needs. Priced at just $99 the HD Mask security camera is currently at a discounted price saving you $100 off the recommended retail price of $199 for a limited time.

Secret USB security camera disguised as a charger

“HD Mask is simply the best USB Camera on the market. We’ve invested in the best camera lens, the best WiFi chip, and the best materials. You can even set up multiple cameras around the home or office to secure the perimeter and monitor everything from your phone. This gives you the monitoring power of expensive CCTV systems, without intrusive or obvious cameras.”

Features of the secret USB wireless camera include :

– 1080p wireless security camera features include

– Control your camera and view footage using the companion application for Android, iOS and Windows

– Allow friends and family to access the live feed stream

– HD 1080P resolution

– Can be used as a real USB charger

– Wireless streaming capabilities

– Crystal-clear video recording

– Record Seamlessly to Your Phone / Tablet or Device SD Card 24/7

– Set up multiple cameras to capture everything that is going on in a location

“We made HD Mask really easy to use: plug it into any outlet and connect it to your device (phone, computer, tablet) seamlessly. You can record right away, in a continuous loop or using MOTION DETECTION when someone is in the room. With high quality HD 1080P, you won’t miss a thing and will be able to stream live remotely at any time, even at night.”

“Our powerful HD 1080P security camera is hidden inside a USB phone charger. A gadget so common nowadays, that the HD Mask won’t draw any attention to itself, thanks to its camouflage design. And you can also charge your phone and other devices while it’s recording! “

For more information, full specifications and purchasing options for the USB wireless camera jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : HDMask

