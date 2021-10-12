Trust GXT 255+ ONYX professional USB microphone for computer gaming and more

Trust has created a new computer USB microphone for gaming, streaming and other professional applications in the form of the GXT 255+ ONYX which is now available to purchase priced at £175. Equipped with a cardioid audio pattern, a shock mount, zero-latency monitoring and a steel boom arm, the Trust Onyx Professional Microphone also features an adjustable LED lighting ring with 6 colors.

“Designed with content creators in mind, this professional membrane microphone is adept at streaming, recording and broadcasting any kind of content. Thanks to the cardioid pattern, background noise is reduced, which makes this microphone suitable for podcasts, voice-overs, live streams and instrument recordings. Every sound made will be captured in the highest possible quality.”

“The Onyx’s studio-grade boom arm is made from sturdy aluminium to reduce unwanted sounds from vibration. The arm is fully adjustable, allowing users to secure the best position and angle to record, while keeping an eye on ergonomics at the same time. Clamping onto a table, the stand saves space, and a hidden cable keeps your desk clean.”

“Several pro features are included in the Onyx’ design. The shock mount reduces the sound of any movement, while the pop filter filters out unwanted popping sounds for a crystal-clear quality. Furthermore, the zero-latency headphone monitoring port lets users to listen to what they are recording in real-time, without any delay. Situated on the body of the microphone is the gain dial which allows users to quickly adjust the audio sensitivity. There is also an easy-access mute control on the body which turns the LED light when in use.”

Source : Trust

