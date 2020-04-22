Patriot PXD M.2 PCIe USB-C external SSD

Patriot has unveiled a new external USB-C SSD in the form of the PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD, featuring the latest PCIe Gen3 x4 controller and bus speed up to 10Gbit/sec, and the latest USB 3.2 Type-C interface.

Roger Shinmoto, the Vice President of Patriot explains more about the new USB-C SSD. “Storage brands are always looking to improve their products at the specification level and often overlook the compatibility and user experience; the PXD brings the perfect balance between them all. More importantly, the PXD is made for any user, including desktop PC, laptop, MacBook, and console gamers.”

“External storage has been plagued with performance issues making external hard drives and traditional flash drives virtually unusable for large data transfers. Video content producers and IT professionals are demanding faster and more efficient storage solutions. The PATRIOT PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD is bridging the gap between internal and external SSDs by combining the latest PCIe Gen3 x4 controller with the USB 3.2 interface to build the best external drive for the media professionals. The PXD is protected by an industrial-grade aluminium chassis offering extra durability and supports the SuperSpeed USB 10Gpbs transfer over the USB 3.2 Type-C interface.”

Features of the PXD M.2 PCIe USB-C external SSD inlcude:

– Latest PCIe Gen3x4 Controller

– Bus speed up to 10Gbit/sec

– Latest USB 3.2 Type-C Interface

– Solid aluminium body design

– Lightweight: 1.23oz/35 g

– Operating Temperature: 0 ~ 70°C

– Power Consumption: Full: 2.5 W S4:0.06 W

– Type-C to Type-C, Type-C to Type-A cable included

– Sequential Read (ATTO): up to 1,000 MB/s

– Sequential Write (ATTO): up to 1,000 MB/s

– Sequential Read (CDM): up to 1,000 MB/s

– Sequential Write (CDM): up to 1,000 MB/s

– OS Supported: Windows 10, Mac OS 10.13

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Patriot, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Guru 3D

