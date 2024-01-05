Updated Volkswagen T-Cross available in the UK for 23,965 OTR

Volkswagen has announced that the updated Volkswagen T-Cross is now available in the UK for £23,695 on the road, and there are a number of different models in the range, including five and six-speed manual models and also seven-speed DSG automatic models.

There are three trim versions, the T-Cross Life which starts at £23,965, the T-Cross Style which starts at £27,620 and the T-Cross R Line which starts at £28, 555 on the road, the top model costs £31,660.

From the outside, the updated T-Cross is immediately recognisable by the new design of its front and rear, with new integrated LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED tail light clusters. Volkswagen’s IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights are offered for the first time on the T-Cross.

The central element inside the new T-Cross is the free-standing infotainment display. The standard touchscreen measures 20.3 cm (eight inches) across the diagonal, while the top-of-the-range version has a 9.2-inch (23.4-cm) display. The dash panel has also undergone a complete redesign with soft-upholstered and high-quality surface materials – as in larger Volkswagen models – and the same applies to the front door trims of the Style and R-Line versions

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen T-Cross over at Volkswagen at the link below, all of these new updated models are now available to buy in the UK.

Source Volkswagen



