Updated Samsung Galaxy A12 launched in India

Samsung has launched an update version of their Galaxy A12 smartphone in India, the handset comes with slightly different specifications.

The new Samsung Galaxy A 12 smartphones come with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720.

The previous handset featured a Helio P35 processor and this new device now comes with a Samsung Exynos 850 processor.

It also comes with two RAM and storage options, these include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built in storage and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The device also comes with a range of cameras, on the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera designed for taking Selfies and making video calls, on the back there is a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera for photos and videos, a 5 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging, the device will be available in three colors, black, blue and white. The handset comes with the same specifications as the new Galaxy A12 Nacho that launched recently.

The new Samsung Galaxy A12 is now available for INR 13,999 for the 4GB model and INR 16,999 for the 6GB model.

Source GSM Arena

