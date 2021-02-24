Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone launched in the UK last month, the handset retails for £169 in the UK.
Now we get to have a look at this new budget smartphone and some of its features in a new unboxing video from Tech Spurt.
The device comes with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and the device is powered by a Helio P35 processor.
The Galaxy A12 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and it feature Android 10 and a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging.
The cameras on the Samsung Galaxy A12 include an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies, plus four cameras on the back.
The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.
Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt
