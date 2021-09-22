New posture corrector helps you relieve back pain and tone your muscles

Upcore the unique posture corrector and the first EMS powered posture correction system to tone your muscles and relieve back pain is coming to the end of its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign and thanks to over 1,140 backers has raised nearly $200,000 in funding. Four days remaining on the campaign which allows you benefit from huge discounts off the recommended retail price.

Upcore wearable posture correction system

UpCore smart posture corrector supports your perfect posture by pulling your shoulders back and activating your muscles. The muscle stimulation attachment tones and strengthens your core and back muscles, making good posture your natural posture.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $139 or £102 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“In only 23 minutes, UpCore stimulates the targeted muscles. It tones and strengthens your back and core. All you have to do is apply the device to the desired muscle, push the Start Button and let the workout out do its thing! You can use it whenever and wherever you want to tone your back, which will support you in maintaining good posture.”

If the Upcore campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Upcore posture corrector project watch the promotional video below.

“The program starts with a short warm-up, gradually increasing intensity. Then begins the workout program. You can see your muscles contract and release as they are getting stronger. The program ends on a cool-down session before turning off on its own. Once the program is completed, you can stop there or apply it to another muscle. You can work any muscle you want to reinforce your posture or simply to improve your looks! “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the posture corrector, jump over to the official Upcore crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

