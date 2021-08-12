UpCore posture corrector strengthens your back and core

If you spend your days hunched over a desk or would like to improve your posture, UpCore a new back strengthening and posture corrector system that allows you to improve your posture with a single click allowing you to “effortlessly tone your back and core muscles“. UpCore supports your perfect posture by pulling your shoulders back and activating your muscles. The muscle stimulation attachment tones and strengthens your core and back muscles.

The posture correction and back strengthening program has been created by a team of physical therapists to enable you to easily strengthen your back and improve your posture by standing tall and straight.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the posture corrector project from roughly $129 or £93 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the UpCore campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the UpCore posture corrector system play the promotional video below.

“Who doesn’t want to get sculpted abs and back muscles without putting in all the effort? By using the Upcore posture corrector and muscle stimulation system for 23 minutes a day, you will notice your muscles becoming visibly stronger, more toned, and get effortless perfect posture after only a few weeks. “

“10 pounds (4.54 kg) of pressure is applied to your shoulders for every inch your head passes in front of your body. If you move your head 4 inches (10.16 cm) in front of your body while looking at your phone/screen/book, it’s like holding a 40 pounds (18 kg) child on your shoulders the entire time!”

“Adopting good posture makes you healthier. It improves your balance, prevents back pains, injuries, headaches, fatigue, breathing, and your overall mood! Good posture also makes you look better. It makes you look taller, more powerful, attractive, and confident.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the posture corrector, jump over to the official UpCore crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

