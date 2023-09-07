Unreal Engine 5.3 officially launches and is available to all

Game designers who use UE will be pleased to know that today Unreal Engine 5.3 is now available. This new version of the popular game engine comes with a wealth of improvements and enhancements, particularly in the areas of core rendering, developer iteration, and virtual production toolsets. Check out the videos below for an overview of each of the new features and how they can enhance your workflow and creativity.

One of the most significant improvements in Unreal Engine 5.3 is the refinement of core UE5 rendering features. These include Nanite, Lumen with Hardware Ray Tracing, Virtual Shadow Maps, Temporal Super Resolution, Hair Grooms, Path Tracing, and Substrate. These features have been fine-tuned for better performance and quality, offering developers a more robust and efficient platform for creating immersive gaming experiences.

The Multi-Process Cook feature is another noteworthy addition. This feature allows developers to leverage additional CPU and memory resources, thereby reducing the time it takes to convert content from the internal UE format to a platform-specific format. This enhancement is expected to streamline the development process and increase productivity.

Unreal Engine 5.3 also introduces the new Cine Cam Rig Rail Actor. This tool allows filmmakers to emulate traditional camera movement along tracks or on dollies, providing more refined controls. This feature is a testament to Unreal Engine’s commitment to enhancing the virtual production toolset, making it more accessible and user-friendly for filmmakers.

The VCam system has also received significant enhancements. These include the ability to review takes directly on the iPad, simultaneously stream different VCam output for different team members, and record at a slower frame rate for easier capture of fast-moving action. These improvements are expected to provide filmmakers with more flexibility and control over their virtual production process.

Unreal Engine 5.3 also introduces several experimental features. These include cinematic-quality volumetric rendering with Sparse Volume Textures and Path Tracing of Heterogeneous Volumes, and orthographic rendering for visualizing architecture and manufacturing projects. While these features are still in the experimental stage, they offer a glimpse into the future of Unreal Engine’s capabilities.

The new Skeletal Editor is another significant addition to Unreal Engine 5.3. This tool provides animators with a suite of features for working with Skeletal Meshes, including the ability to paint skin weights. This feature is expected to enhance the animation process, providing animators with more control and flexibility.

“With this release, we’ve continued to refine all core UE5 rendering features to address our ongoing goal of making it easier for developers to leverage them at higher quality in games running at 60 fps on next-gen consoles; the improvements also offer higher-quality results and enhanced performance for linear content creators.”

Updates to Chaos Cloth include a new Panel Cloth Editor, new skin weight transfer algorithms, and XPBD constraints for future cloth generation in the engine. These updates are expected to enhance the realism and quality of cloth simulation in Unreal Engine.

Finally, nDisplay now supports SMPTE ST 2110, utilizing NVIDIA hardware and Rivermax SDK. This update prepares Unreal Engine for the next generation of LED production stages, demonstrating the engine’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

Unreal Engine 5.3 is a significant upgrade that offers numerous improvements and enhancements. From refined core rendering features to new tools for filmmakers and animators, this new version of Unreal Engine is set to revolutionize the way developers and creatives work. While it’s still early days, the potential of Unreal Engine 5.3 is undeniable, and it will be exciting to see how these updates are utilized in future projects.

