Coalition’s showcases new Xbox Unreal Engine 5 demo

Xbox gamers interested in learning more about what they can expect now that Epic Games has launched their new Unreal Engine 5 as a production ready release. May be interested to know that the Coalition has showcased a new Xbox Unreal Engine 5 tech test with 100x more graphical detail. Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in Chief has taken to the official Xbox Wire website to discuss more about the latest games engine from Epic and how it will push games and hardware to their limits.

Xbox Unreal Engine 5 demo

“After unveiling one of the first examples of a next-generation experience for Xbox Series X|S with The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, we’re excited to share a deeper look at our technical partnership with Epic Games as part of today’s “State of Unreal” event. The Coalition’s latest Unreal Engine 5 demo, The Cavern Cinematic Tech Test, shows how movie-quality assets – featuring tens of millions of polygons – can be rendered in real time, a massive 100x leap forward in detail.”

“First off, I have to give credit to the whole team, as this was truly a studio-wide effort to create our first ever cinematic in UE5 – as well as our first time using Sequencer – and we had a lot of fun making it. A couple things we’re really proud of are the facial animations and just the overall quality of the character model.”

“We were able to utilize a preliminary version of our next-gen face rig and hire an actor wearing a head-cam to capture performance, and partner with Cubic Motion to bring it all to life. That, coupled with Control Rig, helped us create someone who looks and moves in the most realistic ways we’ve ever done, and it’s incredibly exciting to think where we can go next. We also utilized Chaos cloth physics to get to a really high level of visual fidelity, and we’re extremely pleased with the results.”

To read the full article and learn more about the Xbox Unreal Engine 5 Showcase jump over to the official Xbox New site by following the link below.

Source : Xbox

