Unreal Engine 5 now available for all creators and production-ready

As well as announcing their new free mobile scanning app capable of transforming photographs into 3D models, Epic Games has also announced that their latest Unreal Engine 5 games engine is now available to all creators and is now in a “production-ready” release. Previously only accessible via the companies Early Access and Preview releases the Unreal Engine 5.0 games engine is now available to download using the Epic Games launcher.

Offering creators a wealth of “groundbreaking features Nanite and Lumen for bringing incredibly realistic interactive experiences to life, plus new systems for creating massive open worlds, and new developer-friendly authoring tools and workflows to speed up the creative process” explains Epic.

In conjunction with the release of the production ready version of Unreal Engine 5 Epic is also made available to new Sample projects in the form of the Lyra Starter Game and a City Sample from The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience.

“Marking a generational leap in technological capabilities and workflows delivered to millions of creators across games, entertainment, and beyond. Production-proven in Fortnite and The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience demo, UE5’s many feature and performance improvements enable users to create next-generation real-time 3D content and experiences with greater freedom, fidelity, and flexibility than ever before.”

“The Lyra Starter Game is a sample gameplay project available as a free download. Designed to serve as a starting point for building and shipping UE5 games, Lyra is a hands-on learning resource that incorporates many key engine features, includes multiple maps and modes, and comes with a fully networked multiplayer environment. Epic will continually update this living project alongside future UE5 releases. “

“The City Sample is a free sample project that reveals how the large open world from The Matrix Awakens: An UE5 Experience was built. The project—which consists of a complete city with buildings, vehicles, and crowds of MetaHuman characters—demonstrates how UE5’s new systems and workflows made building this experience possible. “

