Uncharted film first 10 minutes starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new trailer for the recently premiered film Uncharted, based on the PlayStation franchise of games. After premiering in cinemas worldwide, Sony is now gearing up to make the film available via digital streaming services next month. Announcing that Uncharted will be available to purchase on April 26, 2022 in 4K UHD Digital formats and on May 10 as a Blu-ray disc.

Check out the first 10 minutes of the Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan, respectively. The Uncharted film has an IMDB rating of 6.7 out of 10 and has scored a 41% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes with an Audience Score of 90%.

Uncharted film 2022 first 10 minutes

“Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.

What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

Source : Sony Pictures

