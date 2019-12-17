Save 97% on the Ultimate 2020 Web Designer & Developer Bundle

We have a great deal on the Ultimate 2020 Web Designer & Developer Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 97% off the normal price.

The Ultimate 2020 Web Designer & Developer Bundle is available in our deals store for just $29, it normally retails for $1,299.

Stop wasting your time and money! This is the ultimate, most comprehensive, A to Z web design, development and career-building course on the market. You’ll learn the essentials of visual and web design and then practice programming and web development skills. After you’ve learned everything from design to development, you’ll be taken through a hands-on career section fully-loaded with valuable tips, resources, and real-world guidance to help you start your career. You will go from knowing nothing to creating over 23 impressive designs, websites, and applications.

Access 211 lectures & 26 hours of content 24/7

Design & code modern and responsive landing pages

Comfortably use the tools in Adobe Photoshop

Build a fully functional “Client Address Book” w/ PHP & MySQL

Code games & animations with CSS3 and jQuery

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Ultimate 2020 Web Designer & Developer Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals