UK Emergency Alerts being tested 23rd April at 3PM

The UK government has announced that it will be testing out a new Emergency Alerts system in the UK on the 23rd of April at 3 PM, the test will be carried out this Sunday in the UK and the alert will appear on your mobile device.

The new alert system will be used to warn people of possible emergencies in the future, things like severe flooding in your area, and more, you can see more details about what to expect below.

Emergency Alerts are sent to all compatible mobile phones within an area of risk. They don’t track your location, need your phone number, or collect personal data. Only the government and the emergency services will be able to send them. If you don’t have a mobile phone, you’ll still be kept informed through other channels.

If you get an Emergency Alert on your phone, you’ll hear a loud, siren-like sound. A message on your screen will tell you about the emergency and how best to respond. You’ll be able to check an

alert is genuine at gov.uk/alerts

The UK government’s new Emergency Alerts system is live and will enable people to be contacted via their mobile phone when lives are in danger. The service will be used to warn you about life-threatening emergencies such as severe flooding.

You can find out more details about the new Emergency Alerts system over at the government’s website at the link below, the alerts will take place between 3 pm and 3.30 pm this Sunday.

