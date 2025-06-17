UGREEN Unleashes World’s First 500W GaN Charger: Nexode Series Expands!

A 500W GaN charger represents a significant leap in charging technology, offering unparalleled power delivery in a compact form factor. GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology allows chargers to operate more efficiently, generating less heat and allowing higher power outputs compared to traditional silicon-based chargers. The UGREEN Nexode 500W GaN Desktop Fast Charger is the first of its kind, capable of delivering up to 500W of power across six ports, making it a catalyst for professionals, gamers, and tech enthusiasts who rely on multiple high-powered devices.

The advent of GaN technology has transformed the charging industry, allowing manufacturers to create smaller, more efficient, and more powerful chargers. GaN chargers can handle higher voltages and currents than their silicon counterparts, resulting in faster charging times and improved energy efficiency. The UGREEN Nexode 500W GaN charger takes this technology to the next level, providing an unprecedented level of power and versatility in a single, compact device.

Unmatched Power and Versatility

The Nexode 500W GaN charger is designed to simplify modern workflows by eliminating the need for multiple adapters. With five USB-C ports and one USB-A port, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously. One USB-C port delivers up to 240W, enough to charge a MacBook Pro 16″ from 0 to 60% in just 30 minutes. This forward-thinking design ensures compatibility with current and future high-powered devices, making it a future-proof investment for power users.

The charger’s versatility extends beyond its impressive power output. It supports a wide range of charging protocols, including PD 3.1/3.0/2.0, QC 3.0, PPS, AFC, FCP, Apple 5V/2.4A, and BC 1.2, ensuring compatibility with a vast array of devices, from laptops and smartphones to tablets and gaming consoles. This universal compatibility makes the UGREEN Nexode 500W GaN charger an essential tool for those with diverse charging needs.

Safety and Efficiency at Its Core

UGREEN has integrated advanced engineering into the Nexode 500W charger to ensure both speed and safety. With six GaN chips achieving a 95% energy conversion rate, the charger minimizes heat and energy loss. Real-time temperature monitoring via multi-channel NTC sensors ensures stable performance even under continuous 500W loads, making it ideal for demanding environments like offices, studios, and gaming setups.

The charger’s intelligent power allocation system ensures that each connected device receives the optimal amount of power, preventing overcharging and potential damage to sensitive electronics. Additionally, the charger features built-in safeguards against overvoltage, overcurrent, and short-circuit protection, providing peace of mind for users with valuable devices.

Pricing and Availability

The UGREEN Nexode 500W GaN Desktop Fast Charger is available now for $249.99 in the U.S. through Amazon.com and Ugreen.com. For customers in the UK, the recommended retail price is £219.99. With its innovative features and robust design, this charger offers excellent value for professionals and tech enthusiasts alike.

Specifications

Power Output: 500W total, with one USB-C port delivering up to 240W

500W total, with one USB-C port delivering up to 240W Ports: 5 USB-C ports, 1 USB-A port

5 USB-C ports, 1 USB-A port Compatibility: PD 3.1/3.0/2.0, QC 3.0, PPS, AFC, FCP, Apple 5V/2.4A, BC 1.2

PD 3.1/3.0/2.0, QC 3.0, PPS, AFC, FCP, Apple 5V/2.4A, BC 1.2 Energy Efficiency: 95% energy conversion rate

95% energy conversion rate Safety Features: Multi-channel NTC sensors for real-time temperature monitoring

Multi-channel NTC sensors for real-time temperature monitoring Price: $249.99 (U.S.), £219.99 (UK)

$249.99 (U.S.), £219.99 (UK) Availability: Amazon.com and Ugreen.com

Explore More

For those interested in optimizing their tech setups, UGREEN also offers a range of other innovative products, including portable power stations, high-speed data cables, and docking stations. These accessories complement the Nexode 500W GaN charger, providing users with a comprehensive ecosystem of charging and connectivity solutions. For example, UGREEN’s 100W Power Station is an ideal companion for outdoor adventures or emergency situations, while their 10-in-1 USB-C Hub expands the connectivity options of modern laptops.

As technology continues to advance, the demand for powerful, efficient, and versatile charging solutions will only grow. The UGREEN Nexode 500W GaN Desktop Fast Charger is at the forefront of this evolution, setting a new standard for high-performance charging. Whether you’re a professional, gamer, or tech enthusiast, investing in this innovative charger will ensure that your devices keep pace with your needs, now and in the future.

Source Ugreen



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals