UGREEN NASync Review : Ultimate Storage Solution or Just Hype?



What if you could have a compact, high-performance storage solution that not only simplifies your digital life but also caters to your inner tech enthusiast? Enter the UGREEN NAS, a device that promises to merge robust hardware with a user-friendly operating system, all while keeping customization at its core. But here’s the catch: while its hardware is undeniably impressive—think Intel quad-core processors and 2.5Gb Ethernet—the software side of things is still playing catch-up. This duality raises an important question: can a device with such potential truly deliver on its promises, or does it fall short for those with advanced needs? In this review, SpaceRex takes a closer look at the UGREEN NAS to uncover whether it’s a fantastic option for home lab enthusiasts or simply a work in progress.

Throughout the video below SpaceRex takes you through the strengths that make the UGREEN NAS systems a compelling choice for personal projects, from its tool-less drive trays to its media-transcoding capabilities. At the same time, we’ll explore the critical gaps in its operating system, such as the lack of BTRFS snapshots and advanced security features, which may leave professionals wanting more. Whether you’re seeking a versatile media server, a playground for experimentation, or a reliable backup solution, this review will help you weigh the trade-offs and decide if UGREEN NAS is the right fit for your needs. After all, the true measure of innovation isn’t just what a product offers today—it’s the potential it holds for tomorrow.

UGREEN NASync Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The UGREEN NASync ecosystem offers robust hardware with features like a quad-core Intel processor, 2.5Gb Ethernet, expandable DDR5 RAM, and tool-less drive trays, making it ideal for personal use and media streaming.

UGREEN OS provides an intuitive interface with Docker support, cloud sync, and basic backup options but lacks critical features like BTRFS snapshots, system email notifications, and a built-in VPN server.

The hardware design emphasizes durability and performance, with an aluminum chassis for heat dissipation and thoughtful additions like a magnetic dust filter and compact power supply.

While suitable for home lab enthusiasts and personal projects, the platform’s missing advanced features and security measures make it less viable for professional or business use.

Future updates aim to address current limitations, including enhanced backup options and improved security, potentially making UGREEN NASync a competitive option in the NAS market over time.

Premium Hardware Built for Performance and Versatility

UGREEN NAS devices are engineered with a focus on durability, performance, and user convenience. The aluminum chassis not only enhances the device’s sturdiness but also assists effective heat dissipation, making sure long-term reliability. At the core of these devices lies an Intel quad-core processor, equipped with Intel Quick Sync technology for efficient media transcoding, making it an excellent choice for applications like Plex. The hardware is further complemented by a range of thoughtful features:

2.5Gb Ethernet: Provides faster network speeds, allowing smoother and more efficient data transfers.

Provides faster network speeds, allowing smoother and more efficient data transfers. Expandable DDR5 RAM: Comes with 8GB as standard, upgradeable to 16GB for improved multitasking and performance.

Comes with 8GB as standard, upgradeable to 16GB for improved multitasking and performance. HDMI and USB Ports: Assist seamless integration with external devices, enhancing versatility.

Assist seamless integration with external devices, enhancing versatility. Tool-less Drive Trays: Simplify the process of installing or upgrading storage drives.

Simplify the process of installing or upgrading storage drives. Magnetic Dust Filter: Helps maintain internal cleanliness, reducing the need for frequent maintenance.

Helps maintain internal cleanliness, reducing the need for frequent maintenance. Compact External Power Supply: Improves portability and minimizes cable clutter.

These features collectively position UGREEN NAS as a high-performance solution capable of fully using 2.5Gb Ethernet speeds when paired with SSDs. However, performance may decline when using mechanical hard drives in RAID configurations, particularly under demanding workloads. This makes it essential to carefully consider your storage setup based on your specific use case.

UGREEN OS: Intuitive but Missing Key Functionalities

The UGREEN OS operating system is designed to offer a user-friendly experience, drawing inspiration from the widely respected Synology DSM. Its intuitive interface caters to both beginners and experienced users, making it accessible for a broad audience. The system includes Docker support for deploying applications and comes preloaded with apps like Jellyfin for media streaming. Additional features include:

File System Support: Compatible with ext4 and BTRFS file systems, providing flexibility for different storage needs.

Compatible with ext4 and BTRFS file systems, providing flexibility for different storage needs. Cloud Sync: Seamlessly integrates with Google Drive and OneDrive for efficient file synchronization.

Seamlessly integrates with Google Drive and OneDrive for efficient file synchronization. Basic Backup Options: Supports external USB drives for straightforward data backup.

Despite its ease of use, UGREEN OS currently lacks several critical features that limit its functionality. For instance, the absence of BTRFS snapshots restricts advanced data recovery options, while the lack of system email notifications and a built-in VPN server reduces its utility for secure remote access. These omissions make it less suitable for users who require advanced data protection and security.

UGREEN NAS Review

Strengths, Weaknesses, and Opportunities for Improvement

UGREEN NAS excels in its hardware design, offering a flexible and high-performance platform. Its open system architecture allows users to install custom operating systems, providing the freedom to tailor the device to specific needs. The company’s commitment to regular updates and feature enhancements demonstrates a clear focus on improving the platform over time.

However, there are notable drawbacks. The absence of essential features like BTRFS snapshots, advanced system alerts, and a built-in VPN server limits its appeal for critical file storage or professional use. Additionally, some app functionalities and security measures remain underdeveloped, leaving room for significant improvement. These limitations highlight the need for further refinement to make the platform more competitive in the NAS market.

Who Should Consider UGREEN NAS?

UGREEN NAS is an appealing choice for home lab enthusiasts and users seeking a customizable NAS solution with robust hardware. Its performance and flexibility make it well-suited for personal projects, experimentation, and media streaming. However, it is not yet recommended for businesses or users who require advanced data protection, reliability, and security. For those with professional needs, the current feature set may fall short of expectations.

Looking Ahead: The Future of UGREEN NAS

The UGREEN NASync ecosystem is still evolving, with the company actively working to address its current shortcomings. Planned updates are expected to introduce critical features such as BTRFS snapshots, enhanced backup options, and improved security measures. These developments have the potential to significantly enhance the platform’s capabilities, making it a more viable option for a wider range of users. As the platform matures, it could emerge as a strong contender in the NAS market, offering a balance of performance, flexibility, and user-friendliness.

For now, UGREEN NAS remains a promising solution for personal use, particularly for those who value customization and robust hardware. With continued development, it may eventually meet the needs of more demanding users, including businesses and professionals.

Media Credit: SpaceRex



