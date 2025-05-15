Is the Synology DS1825+ the Ultimate NAS for Creative Pros and SMBs?

What if your storage solution could keep pace with your growing needs, seamlessly balancing performance, scalability, and modern connectivity? Enter the Synology DS1825+, a mid-range NAS device designed to meet the demands of small to medium-sized businesses and creative professionals alike. With its upgraded 2.5GbE network ports, expandable RAM, and support for RAID configurations, this NAS promises to deliver both speed and reliability for workflows ranging from video editing to collaborative file sharing. But as with any innovation, it comes with trade-offs—most notably, its reliance on Synology-verified drives and a maximum hard drive size of 16TB. Is this the perfect storage solution for you, or do these limitations hold it back?

SpaceRex reveals more about the new DS1825+ in depth, uncovering its key hardware enhancements, performance capabilities, and the real-world scenarios where it shines. Whether you’re a creative professional managing large media files or a business owner seeking scalable storage, this NAS offers a compelling mix of features tailored to modern needs. However, its constraints on drive compatibility and scalability may leave some users questioning its long-term viability. As we delve into its strengths and limitations, you’ll gain a clearer picture of whether the DS1825+ is the right choice for your unique requirements—or if its smaller sibling, the DS1525 Plus, might be a better fit.

Synology DS1825+ Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Synology DS1825+ is a mid-range NAS solution with hardware upgrades, including an AMD Ryzen V1500B CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM (expandable to 32GB), and two 2.5GbE network ports for improved performance and scalability.

Modern connectivity enhancements include replacing the outdated eSATA port with a USB-C expansion port, aligning with current standards and improving peripheral compatibility.

It supports up to 100TB of storage across eight drive bays with RAID configurations and compatibility with two 5-bay expansion units, making it suitable for small to medium-sized businesses and creative professionals.

Limitations include exclusive compatibility with Synology-verified drives, a maximum hard drive size of 16TB, and restricted scalability for users requiring storage exceeding 100TB.

The DS1825+ is ideal for file servers, video editing, and collaborative workflows, but users with extensive virtualization or higher storage needs may need alternative solutions.

Key Features and Hardware Enhancements

The DS1825+ builds upon the foundation of its predecessor with targeted hardware updates that enhance performance and usability. These updates aim to meet the needs of both individual users and small to medium-sized businesses.

Processor and Memory: The device retains the AMD Ryzen V1500B quad-core CPU, a proven choice for handling NAS-related tasks efficiently. It comes equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, which can be expanded up to 32GB, providing flexibility for users with demanding workloads such as virtualization or multimedia editing.

The device retains the AMD Ryzen V1500B quad-core CPU, a proven choice for handling NAS-related tasks efficiently. It comes equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, which can be expanded up to 32GB, providing flexibility for users with demanding workloads such as virtualization or multimedia editing. Network Upgrades: A significant improvement is the replacement of the four 1GbE network ports with two 2.5GbE ports. This upgrade allows for faster data transfers and improved network performance, meeting the growing demand for higher bandwidth in modern workflows.

A significant improvement is the replacement of the four 1GbE network ports with two 2.5GbE ports. This upgrade allows for faster data transfers and improved network performance, meeting the growing demand for higher bandwidth in modern workflows. Modern Connectivity: The outdated eSATA port has been replaced with a USB-C expansion port, aligning the device with contemporary connectivity standards and offering greater compatibility with modern peripherals.

Despite these advancements, the DS1825+ comes with some constraints. It is compatible exclusively with Synology-verified drives, which limits the use of third-party options. Additionally, the maximum cost-effective hard drive size is capped at 16TB, potentially restricting scalability for users requiring larger storage capacities. Nevertheless, the device supports RAID configurations, allowing up to 100TB of storage across its eight drive bays, which is sufficient for many mid-range applications.

Performance and Use Cases

The DS1825+ is engineered to handle a wide range of applications, making it a versatile choice for various user groups. Its performance and scalability are particularly well-suited for the following scenarios:

File Servers and Video Editing: The inclusion of 2.5GbE network ports ensures sufficient bandwidth for most users, while the option to add a 10GbE expansion card provides enhanced performance for more demanding environments, such as video editing or large-scale file sharing.

The inclusion of 2.5GbE network ports ensures sufficient bandwidth for most users, while the option to add a 10GbE expansion card provides enhanced performance for more demanding environments, such as video editing or large-scale file sharing. Scalable Storage: With support for RAID configurations and compatibility with up to two 5-bay expansion units, the DS1825+ is ideal for small to medium-sized businesses and creative professionals managing large files or backups.

For users with smaller storage requirements, the DS1525 Plus offers a compact alternative. This 5-bay model shares many of the same features, including 2.5GbE ports, optional 10GbE expansion, and RAID support. However, both models share the same limitations regarding drive compatibility and maximum hard drive size, which may influence purchasing decisions.

Synology DS1825+ NAS

Market Position and Limitations

The DS1825+ positions itself as a mid-range NAS solution, balancing performance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. However, its reliance on Synology-verified drives and lack of support for larger hard drives, such as 24TB models, may deter users with extensive storage requirements. These limitations are particularly significant as Synology transitions its product lineup to the “25 series,” standardizing features and compatibility requirements across its devices.

While the device offers meaningful upgrades, such as improved network speeds and modern connectivity options, these enhancements may not fully compensate for the restrictions on drive compatibility and storage capacity. Users with more demanding needs, such as extensive virtualization or storage exceeding 100TB, may need to explore alternative solutions.

Global Availability and Pricing

The DS1825+ is part of a global rollout, though its availability varies by region. In the United States, tariff considerations have delayed its initial release, potentially impacting its adoption in this market. Pricing details for both the DS1825+ and its smaller counterpart, the DS1525 Plus, have not yet been officially announced. This leaves potential buyers to weigh the device’s features against anticipated costs, which could influence its competitiveness in the mid-range NAS market.

Who Should Consider the DS1825+?

The DS1825+ is a compelling option for users seeking a scalable and versatile NAS solution. Its improved network speeds, expandable RAM, and RAID support make it particularly suitable for:

Small to medium-sized businesses managing shared file storage, backups, or collaborative workflows.

Creative professionals, such as video editors or photographers, handling large media files requiring efficient storage and retrieval.

However, users with storage needs exceeding 100TB or requiring extensive virtualization capabilities may find the device’s limitations restrictive. For those seeking a smaller, more compact option, the DS1525 Plus provides similar functionality in a 5-bay form factor, making it a viable alternative for users with less demanding requirements.

Final Thoughts on the DS1825+

The Synology DS1825+ represents a thoughtful evolution of its predecessor, offering meaningful upgrades while maintaining familiar limitations. Its enhanced network performance, scalable storage options, and versatile use cases make it a reliable choice for mid-range applications. However, restrictions on drive compatibility and storage capacity may limit its appeal to users with more demanding requirements. As Synology continues to refine its product lineup, the DS1825+ stands out as a dependable option for those seeking a balanced and versatile NAS solution tailored to small to medium-sized businesses and creative professionals.

