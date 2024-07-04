Tailscale vs OpenVPN which is the best option to secure your NAS?

Have you ever found yourself needing to access your Synology NAS remotely but worried about security risks? You’re not alone. Many people face this dilemma, especially with the rise of remote work. The good news is that VPN solutions like Tailscale and OpenVPN can help. But which one should you choose to ensure your data remains secure while being easily accessible? To help you make the right decision SpaceRex has created a fantastic comparison video comparing Tailscale vs OpenVPN.

Best Remote NAS access

Both solutions provide robust VPN services, ensuring your data remains protected while accessing your NAS remotely. However, their approaches and features differ significantly, making it crucial to understand their strengths and weaknesses to choose the best fit for your specific needs.

Tailscale vs OpenVPN Quick Summary Tailscale Pros : Built on the secure and fast WireGuard protocol. Easy setup without port forwarding. Simplified, user-friendly interface. Direct device-to-device connections. Broad device compatibility.

: Cons : Involves third-party servers for connection setup. Separate authentication system, more complex for large teams. Free tier limited to three devices; paid plans needed for more.

: OpenVPN Pros : Open-source and self-hosted. Full control over VPN configuration. Integrates seamlessly with Synology DSM. No reliance on third-party servers. Free to use, cost-effective.

: Cons : Requires manual configuration and port forwarding. More complex setup, needing technical knowledge. Performance limited by network’s upload speed.

:

Tailscale operates as a VPN service built on top of the WireGuard protocol. This modern VPN protocol is known for its simplicity, speed, and security. By leveraging WireGuard, Tailscale simplifies the connection process, making it an attractive option for users who prioritize ease of use and quick setup.

On the other hand, OpenVPN is a well-established, open-source VPN solution that allows you to self-host your VPN server. While it requires more manual configuration compared to Tailscale, OpenVPN offers complete control over your VPN environment. This level of customization is particularly appealing to users who prefer to have full ownership of their VPN infrastructure.

Implementation and Setup: Simplicity vs Control

One of the key differences between Tailscale and OpenVPN lies in their implementation and setup process. OpenVPN requires port forwarding and manual configuration, which can be time-consuming, especially for users who are not familiar with VPN setup. However, this hands-on approach ensures that you have complete control over your VPN environment and eliminates reliance on third-party services.

Tailscale, on the other hand, takes a more streamlined approach. It eliminates the need for port forwarding, making the setup process much simpler. Tailscale uses third-party servers to assist the initial connection setup, which significantly reduces the complexity involved in getting started. This ease of use makes Tailscale an attractive option for users who want to quickly establish secure remote access to their Synology NAS without delving into the intricacies of VPN configuration.

Speed & Reliability

When it comes to performance, Tailscale has an advantage due to its ability to establish direct device-to-device connections. By leveraging the WireGuard protocol, Tailscale can create efficient and fast connections between your remote devices and your Synology NAS. However, it’s important to note that if Tailscale needs to rely on relay servers for the connection, the performance may vary depending on the location and quality of those servers.

OpenVPN, being a self-hosted solution, provides consistent performance as long as your Synology NAS has sufficient resources to handle the VPN connections. The speed of your OpenVPN connections will be limited by your network’s upload speed, as your NAS will be serving as the VPN server. While OpenVPN may not match Tailscale’s potential for direct device-to-device speeds, it offers reliable performance that you can control and optimize based on your network infrastructure.

Tailscale can offer faster connections through direct device-to-device links, but performance may vary if relay servers are involved.

OpenVPN provides consistent performance, though it is limited by your network’s upload speed.

Authentication Methods

Authentication is another area where Tailscale and OpenVPN differ. OpenVPN seamlessly integrates with Synology’s DSM (DiskStation Manager), allowing you to manage VPN user accounts directly through the NAS interface. This integration simplifies user management, especially if you have multiple users accessing your NAS remotely.

Tailscale, on the other hand, uses its own authentication system. While this provides an additional layer of security, it also means that you need to manage user accounts separately from your Synology NAS. This separate authentication management can be more complex, particularly if you have a larger team or frequently need to add or remove users.

OpenVPN integrates seamlessly with DSM, making it easier to manage multiple users.

Tailscale requires separate authentication, which can be more complex for larger teams.

Costs: Free vs Paid Plans

Cost is another factor to consider when choosing between Tailscale and OpenVPN. OpenVPN is an open-source solution, which means you can set it up and use it for free on your Synology NAS. This makes OpenVPN a cost-effective option, especially for users who have the technical knowledge to configure and maintain their VPN server.

Tailscale offers a free tier that allows you to connect up to three devices, making it suitable for personal use or small teams. However, if you need to connect more devices or require advanced features, you’ll need to upgrade to one of Tailscale’s paid plans. While the paid plans offer additional benefits and support, they do introduce a recurring cost that you need to factor into your decision.

OpenVPN is free, making it a cost-effective solution for many users.

Tailscale offers a free tier, but you will need a paid plan if you have more than three users.

Security & Privacy

Both Tailscale and OpenVPN provide high levels of security for your remote access needs. They use strong encryption protocols to protect your data in transit, ensuring that your sensitive information remains confidential.

OpenVPN, being a self-hosted solution, gives you complete control over your VPN server. This means that your data is not routed through any third-party servers, providing an additional layer of privacy. You have full visibility into how your data is handled, and you can implement additional security measures as needed.

Tailscale, while built on the secure WireGuard protocol, does involve the use of third-party servers for connection setup and management. However, it’s important to note that your data is still end-to-end encrypted, meaning that even if it passes through Tailscale’s servers, it remains protected and unreadable to anyone other than the intended recipients.

OpenVPN is fully self-hosted, ensuring no third-party involvement.

Tailscale adds an extra layer of security but involves third-party servers, although your data remains encrypted.

Device Compatibility & Ease of Use

Both Tailscale and OpenVPN offer broad device compatibility, supporting a wide range of operating systems and devices. Whether you’re using Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, or Android, you can set up and use either VPN solution to access your Synology NAS remotely.

However, when it comes to ease of use, Tailscale has a clear advantage. Its simplified setup process and intuitive user interface make it accessible to users with varying technical backgrounds. Tailscale’s device-to-device connectivity also eliminates the need for complex network configurations, making it easier to establish secure connections between your devices and your NAS.

OpenVPN, while compatible with many devices, requires more technical knowledge to set up and configure properly. The manual configuration process can be daunting for users who are not familiar with VPN concepts and network settings. However, once set up, OpenVPN provides a stable and reliable connection to your Synology NAS.

Tailscale is easier to set up, making it suitable for single users or small teams.

OpenVPN, while more complex, is better suited for businesses with multiple users.

Real-World Use Cases

Tailscale shines in scenarios where simplicity and ease of use are paramount. It is an excellent choice for:

Device-to-device backups : Tailscale’s direct connection capabilities make it ideal for efficiently backing up data between devices without relying on a central server.

: Tailscale’s direct connection capabilities make it ideal for efficiently backing up data between devices without relying on a central server. Situations without a public IP address : If your Synology NAS is behind a NAT or firewall without a public IP address, Tailscale can still establish secure connections without the need for complex network configurations.

: If your Synology NAS is behind a NAT or firewall without a public IP address, Tailscale can still establish secure connections without the need for complex network configurations. Home users and small businesses: Tailscale’s user-friendly interface and straightforward setup make it a great option for individuals or small teams who need secure remote access to their Synology NAS without the hassle of managing a complex VPN infrastructure.

On the other hand, OpenVPN excels in situations where control, customization, and privacy are top priorities. It is particularly well-suited for:

Office VPN environments : OpenVPN’s integration with Synology DSM and its ability to handle multiple users make it a robust choice for business environments where secure remote access is critical.

: OpenVPN’s integration with Synology DSM and its ability to handle multiple users make it a robust choice for business environments where secure remote access is critical. Scenarios requiring full control over the VPN setup: If you need complete control over your VPN configuration, including the ability to implement additional security measures or integrate with existing network infrastructure, OpenVPN provides the flexibility and customization options you need.

Choosing the Right VPN Solution for Your Synology NAS

Ultimately, the choice between Tailscale and OpenVPN for securing remote access to your Synology NAS depends on your specific requirements and priorities. If you value simplicity, quick setup, and direct device-to-device connections, Tailscale is an excellent choice. Its user-friendly interface and streamlined configuration make it ideal for home users, small businesses, and scenarios where ease of use is crucial.

On the other hand, if you prioritize control, customization, and complete ownership of your VPN infrastructure, OpenVPN is the way to go. Its self-hosted nature, integration with Synology DSM, and ability to handle multiple users make it well-suited for business environments and scenarios where privacy and control are paramount.

Regardless of your choice, both Tailscale and OpenVPN provide robust security features to protect your data and ensure secure remote access to your Synology NAS. By understanding their strengths, weaknesses, and ideal use cases, you can make an informed decision that aligns with your specific needs and requirements.

Video Credit: Source



