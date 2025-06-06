Galaxy S25 Edge vs. iPhone 16 Pro: The BLIND Camera Test

In a blind camera test, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple iPhone 16 Pro were compared to determine which flagship smartphone offers superior photography performance. Over 30 photos were captured across diverse scenarios, including portraits, low-light conditions, and zoom shots. The results revealed a surprising tie, despite the S25 Edge’s $100 higher price and the absence of a telephoto lens. This outcome underscores how the decision between these two devices ultimately hinges on individual preferences and priorities. The video below from Max Tech gives us more details.

Price and Hardware: Key Differences

When evaluating these flagship devices, their hardware differences play a significant role in shaping their photographic capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Featuring a innovative 200MP main sensor, the S25 Edge is engineered to capture intricate details and vibrant colors. However, it lacks a dedicated telephoto lens, instead relying on AI-assisted cropping for zoom functionality.

Featuring a innovative 200MP main sensor, the S25 Edge is engineered to capture intricate details and vibrant colors. However, it lacks a dedicated telephoto lens, instead relying on AI-assisted cropping for zoom functionality. Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Equipped with a 12MP telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom, the iPhone excels in zoomed-in shots. Apple’s Deep Fusion technology further enhances image quality by blending multiple exposures to improve detail and reduce noise.

These hardware distinctions directly impact performance in specific scenarios, particularly in zoom photography, where the iPhone’s optical zoom provides a clear advantage over the S25 Edge’s AI-assisted approach.

Performance in Key Photography Scenarios

The blind test assessed both smartphones across a variety of photography scenarios, including portraits, zoom shots, low-light conditions, daylight photography, and selfies. While both devices excelled in certain areas, neither emerged as a definitive overall winner.

Portraits: Both devices delivered impressive results, offering natural background blur and accurate skin tones. The S25 Edge leaned toward vibrant, eye-catching colors, while the iPhone 16 Pro prioritized realism and subtlety.

Both devices delivered impressive results, offering natural background blur and accurate skin tones. The S25 Edge leaned toward vibrant, eye-catching colors, while the iPhone 16 Pro prioritized realism and subtlety. Zoom Shots: The iPhone’s 5x optical zoom consistently outperformed the S25 Edge’s AI-assisted cropped zoom, producing sharper and more detailed images in zoomed-in scenarios.

The iPhone’s 5x optical zoom consistently outperformed the S25 Edge’s AI-assisted cropped zoom, producing sharper and more detailed images in zoomed-in scenarios. Low-Light/Night Mode: The iPhone 16 Pro excelled in low-light conditions, delivering brighter and more balanced images with reduced noise. The S25 Edge, while competent, struggled to match the iPhone’s clarity and detail in these challenging scenarios.

The iPhone 16 Pro excelled in low-light conditions, delivering brighter and more balanced images with reduced noise. The S25 Edge, while competent, struggled to match the iPhone’s clarity and detail in these challenging scenarios. Daylight Photography: The S25 Edge often produced more vibrant and detailed images in well-lit conditions, using its 200MP sensor and advanced AI algorithms to enhance color and sharpness.

The S25 Edge often produced more vibrant and detailed images in well-lit conditions, using its 200MP sensor and advanced AI algorithms to enhance color and sharpness. Selfies: Results were mixed. The iPhone offered more natural and lifelike skin tones, while the S25 Edge captured greater detail. User preferences played a significant role in determining which device performed better in this category.

These results highlight how each smartphone excels in specific areas, making the choice between them highly dependent on individual photography needs.

Image Processing and AI: A Closer Look

Both smartphones rely heavily on advanced image processing and AI algorithms to enhance their photography capabilities, but their approaches differ significantly.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Its AI compensates for the absence of a telephoto lens, delivering competitive results in zoom and detail shots. The algorithms also contribute to the vibrant colors and sharpness that define its daylight photography performance.

Its AI compensates for the absence of a telephoto lens, delivering competitive results in zoom and detail shots. The algorithms also contribute to the vibrant colors and sharpness that define its daylight photography performance. Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Apple’s Deep Fusion technology blends multiple exposures to enhance detail and reduce noise. However, some users noted that the iPhone occasionally over-processed images, particularly in daylight scenarios, leading to a less natural appearance.

These differences in image processing reflect each brand’s unique approach to balancing realism, vibrancy, and detail, offering users distinct photographic experiences.

User Experience and Build Quality

Beyond camera performance, the overall user experience and build quality of these devices were also key factors in the evaluation.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: With its slim and premium design, the S25 Edge feels comfortable in hand. Its sleek build complements its high-end camera features, making it an appealing choice for users who value aesthetics and portability.

With its slim and premium design, the S25 Edge feels comfortable in hand. Its sleek build complements its high-end camera features, making it an appealing choice for users who value aesthetics and portability. Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Slightly bulkier than its competitor, the iPhone impressed with its consistent performance across various photography scenarios, particularly in night mode and telephoto shots. Its robust build quality and polished design contribute to its premium feel.

Both devices offer a high-end user experience, but their design and usability cater to slightly different preferences, with the S25 Edge emphasizing sleekness and the iPhone focusing on durability and versatility.

Final Verdict: A Balanced Competition

The blind camera test concluded with no definitive winner, as both the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple iPhone 16 Pro excelled in different areas of photography.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Best suited for users who prioritize vibrant colors, intricate details, and daylight photography, thanks to its 200MP sensor and advanced AI capabilities.

Best suited for users who prioritize vibrant colors, intricate details, and daylight photography, thanks to its 200MP sensor and advanced AI capabilities. Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Ideal for those who value versatility and consistency, particularly in zoom and low-light scenarios, due to its telephoto lens and Deep Fusion technology.

Ultimately, the choice between these two flagship devices depends on your specific photography needs and personal preferences. Both smartphones deliver exceptional performance, solidifying their positions as top contenders in the competitive world of smartphone photography.

Take a look at other insightful guides from our broad collection that might capture your interest in Camera Comparison.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals