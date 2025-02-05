Samsung S25 Ultra vs S24 Ultra Camera Comparison: Is It Worse?

The Samsung S25 Ultra introduces a range of camera enhancements, but how meaningful are these changes when compared to its predecessor, the S24 Ultra? With features like a 50MP ultra-wide camera, advanced image processing, and 200MP RAW photography, the S25 Ultra aims to elevate mobile photography. However, it retains the same main sensor as the S23 Ultra, raising questions about whether these updates justify an upgrade. The video below from ZONEofTECH explores the differences in hardware, image quality, zoom performance, and other critical features to help you make an informed decision.

Camera Hardware: Incremental Changes with Trade-Offs

The S25 Ultra makes a significant leap in ultra-wide camera resolution, increasing from 12MP to 50MP. This improvement enhances the ability to capture fine details, particularly in both bright and low-light conditions. For users who frequently rely on ultra-wide photography, this upgrade is a notable advantage. However, the main sensor remains unchanged, continuing the trend from the S23 Ultra, which may disappoint those expecting a more substantial overhaul.

One area where the S25 Ultra takes a step back is its telephoto lens. The optical zoom has been reduced from 10x to 5x, limiting its ability to capture distant subjects with the same level of clarity. This change makes the S24 Ultra a better choice for users who prioritize long-range photography, as it retains superior telephoto performance.

Image Quality: Incremental Refinements

The S25 Ultra introduces improved image processing, resulting in more natural colors and reduced noise. These enhancements are evident in various scenarios, but they do not consistently outperform the S24 Ultra. For example:

The S24 Ultra often delivers sharper results in indoor and zoom photography.

Autofocus on the S25 Ultra can be inconsistent, occasionally leading to missed opportunities for capturing the perfect shot.

While the S25 Ultra offers refinements, its image quality improvements are subtle rather than innovative, making it a modest upgrade for most users.

Zoom Performance: A Mixed Outcome

Zoom capabilities are a critical factor for many users, and this is where the S25 Ultra faces challenges. The S24 Ultra outperforms the S25 Ultra at most zoom levels, including 5x, 10x, and 100x. However, the S25 Ultra does show improvements at 30x zoom, offering better detail and clarity in this mid-range zoom level.

Despite this advantage, the reduction in maximum optical zoom from 10x to 5x on the S25 Ultra is a significant drawback. For users who rely heavily on telephoto capabilities, the S24 Ultra remains the better option, offering a more versatile zoom experience.

Ultra-Wide Camera: A Standout Feature

The 50MP ultra-wide camera on the S25 Ultra is a clear highlight. It captures significantly more detail and reduces noise in both daytime and nighttime conditions. In low-light scenarios, the S25 Ultra demonstrates a noticeable advantage over the S24 Ultra, producing sharper and more usable images.

For users who frequently shoot in challenging lighting environments or value ultra-wide photography, this improvement makes the S25 Ultra a compelling choice. However, for those who prioritize other aspects of camera performance, this feature alone may not justify an upgrade.

Night Mode: Modest Gains with Limitations

Night mode on the S25 Ultra shows slight improvements, particularly in reducing noise and enhancing overall image clarity. However, autofocus issues persist, leading to inconsistent results in low-light conditions. The S24 Ultra often delivers sharper and more reliable night shots, making it a more dependable option for nighttime photography.

While the S25 Ultra’s advancements in night mode are welcome, they fall short of addressing all the challenges associated with low-light imaging, leaving room for further improvement in future models.

RAW Photography: High Resolution vs. Tonal Accuracy

The S25 Ultra introduces 200MP RAW photography, allowing exceptionally detailed images that cater to professional photographers and enthusiasts who require high-resolution files for post-processing. This feature is particularly useful for capturing intricate details in landscapes or architectural photography.

However, the S24 Ultra excels in tonal accuracy and shadow detail when shooting in 50MP RAW mode. Both models cater to different needs:

The S25 Ultra emphasizes resolution and fine detail, making it ideal for large-scale prints or extensive editing.

The S24 Ultra prioritizes dynamic range and tonal balance, offering a more natural look straight out of the camera.

Choosing between the two depends on whether you value resolution or tonal accuracy more in your photography workflow.

Video Performance: Subtle Enhancements

In video recording, the S25 Ultra introduces warmer tones, reduced sharpening, and support for log video, which is beneficial for advanced color grading. These refinements enhance the overall video quality, particularly for users who engage in post-production editing.

However, low-light video performance remains largely unchanged, with both models struggling to manage noise in dim environments. While the S25 Ultra offers incremental improvements, it does not significantly outperform the S24 Ultra in overall video capabilities.

Portraits and Front Camera: Minor Adjustments

Portrait mode on the S25 Ultra delivers more natural background blur and less aggressive sharpening, resulting in better subject isolation and a softer aesthetic. These subtle changes enhance the overall quality of portrait photography.

When it comes to the front-facing camera, the differences between the two models are minimal. Both the S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra offer comparable performance for selfies and video calls, making this aspect less of a deciding factor for most users.

AI Features and Editing: Useful but Familiar

Both models include robust AI editing tools, such as object removal and scene optimization, which simplify post-processing for casual users. The S25 Ultra adds an audio eraser feature, allowing you to remove unwanted background noise from videos. While this addition is practical, it does not represent a significant leap forward, as the core AI capabilities remain largely unchanged.

Performance: Faster Processing for High-Resolution Tasks

The S25 Ultra demonstrates faster performance when capturing high-resolution photos, particularly in 50MP and 200MP modes. This speed improvement enhances the user experience for photographers working with large files, reducing delays during image capture and processing.

However, for most users, this performance boost may not be substantial enough to warrant an upgrade, as the S24 Ultra already offers reliable performance for everyday photography tasks.

Final Thoughts: Incremental Upgrades for Specific Needs

The Samsung S25 Ultra delivers incremental improvements over the S24 Ultra, particularly in ultra-wide camera performance, RAW photography, and image processing. However, it falls short in key areas such as zoom performance and night mode consistency, where the S24 Ultra often excels.

For users seeking a substantial camera upgrade, the S25 Ultra may not provide enough to justify the transition. Instead, it caters to those who value specific enhancements, such as ultra-wide detail and 200MP RAW support, while maintaining a familiar overall experience. For most users, the S24 Ultra remains a strong contender, offering a balanced mix of features and performance.

