Twitter adds Tips feature with support for Bitcoin

Twitter has announced that ti is launching its new tipping feature which its calls Tips to everyone and the feature now supports Bitcoing and out crypto currencies.

Users can now use cryptocurrency as a payment method for its tips and they also plan to let uses connect their crypto wallets in the future.

People already drop links to their payment profiles in their bios and in their Tweets. Tips makes this easier to do, offering one fixed spot, right on your profile, where you can link to your Cash App, Patreon, Venmo and other platforms where people can support you.

Whether you want to tip your favorite account because you adore their commentary, send some love to an emerging comedy creator for their hilarious Tweets, help a small business owner through a difficult time, give to an important cause — whatever you want to support (and we know you already have some ideas), Tips is here to help you do it.

You can find out more information about the new Twitter tips feature over at Twitters website at the link below. The feature is being rolled out to iOS first and Twitter have seen it is also coming to Android in the coming weeks.

Source Twitter, The Verge

