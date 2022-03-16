tvOS 15.4 in action (Video)

Apple released their tvOS 15.4 software update for the Apple TV on Monday. The update was released along with a range of other software updates.

The other updates included iOS 15.4 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.4 for the iPad, macOS Monterey 12.3 for the Mac, and watchOS 8.5 for the Apple Watch. There was also a software update for the Apple Homepod.

The video below from MA Tech gives us a look at the new tvOS 15.4 software update for the Apple TV and we get to find out what changes have been included in this release.

As we can see from the video there are only some minor new features in the latest version of Apple’s tvOS software for the Apple TV.

This includes some updates to the Apple HomeKit and also support for Captive Wi-Fi. This feature allows you to use your iPhone or iPad to connect your Apple TV to WiFi networks when additional sign-in steps are needed. For example in a hotel or in dorm rooms and more.

The new tvOS 15.4 software update is now available for the Apple TV, you can download it from the Settings menu on your Apple TV.

Source & Image Credit: MA Tech

