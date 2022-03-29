Tunche rogue-lite adventure game launches on PlayStation

After previously launching on PC via Steam the indie game Tunche has this week launched on the PlayStation platform offering a hand-drawn action game with roguelike elements. “Team up with your friends or play solo. Choose from 5 unique characters and restore peace in the Amazon rainforest!” Earlier this week Dima Muratov from game development company HypeTrain Digital took to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the game on the PS4.

“Tunche is the name of a mythological creature, a being from folk tales told by many generations of peoples that live around the jungle and in many other places of South America. It is said that Tunche is a spirit that dwells deep in the heart of the rainforest and that when you get too close to it you’ll be able to hear it whistling. However, if you do, then it might already be too late for you.

In our story, things are a bit different. Tunche is still a fearsome magical being, but he is also the spirit lord of the jungle. One day, all of a sudden, the jungle is overrun by evil magical creatures. These aggressive monsters are attacking villages, kidnapping people. Tunche is considered by locals to be their master, and so everything points to him as the mastermind behind it all.”

Tunche game

“This is when four explorers, and a certain visitor from another world, each with a personal motive, decide to go into the wilds and find the beast. They will have to face many challenges, some of them born from other folk tales of Amazonian myths, and survive through four different worlds full of danger before they find out what the truth really is. From the very beginning you will be able to use a simple melee three-hit with the use of the Square button.

Each character has different attack speed and reach, so each is unique and everybody will find a playstyle to their liking. The more you fight the more your mana bar fills, and with that you get access to special attacks and Ultimate abilities. Characters specialize in different things: Rumi likes long-ranged magic attacks, while Qaru is good at aerial combos. Hat Kid is an all-rounder with some special moves that come right from A Hat in Time.”

Source : Sony

