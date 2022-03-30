Tudor Black Bay Chronograph S&G watch unveiled

We have already seen the new Black Bay Pro and GMT Root Beer from Tudor and now we have a third new watch, the Tudor Black Bay Chronograph S&G.

The Tudor Black Bay Chronograph S&G has been updated from the original steel and gold model that launched in 2017, this one comes with a gold watch face and black subdials.

The new Black Bay Chronograph S&G comes which a choice of steel and gold riveted bracelet, a black Jacquard fabric, or a dark brown tagged leather bund.

The chic chronograph in the Black Bay line in steel and yellow gold, with a self-winding Manufacture Calibre, featuring a column wheel and vertical clutch, follows in the purest tradition of sporting timepieces.

TUDOR has been producing watches that are closely tied to the world of motor sport since the presentation of the Oysterdate in 1970, the brand’s first chronograph. In the same way, since 1954 TUDOR has been constantly refining its professional divers’ watches. The Black Bay Chrono S&G model combines these traditions in a sport-chic chronograph, with contrasting sub-counters and a high-performance automatic Manufacture Calibre, with column wheel and vertical clutch.

The new Black Bay Chrono will retail for £5,590 on the steel and gold bracelet, and £4,620 on the other strap options, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Tudor

