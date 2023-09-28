Trust GXT 489 Fayzo gaming headset launched

Trust has added a new gaming headset to its range, the Trust GXT 489 Fayzo gaming headset, and the device is now available in the UK from Very for £29.99 and it comes with a range of features.

Extremely versatile, the Fayzo can be used on every platform. Whether PC, console or other 3.5mm device, it is a great all-rounder to use with a preferred device, or simply swapped between them. The headset is also super comfortable with a lightweight design and mesh/leatherette earpads that are breathable and able to be worn for long periods of time. The adjustable headband allows each user to change it to fit their head in an optimum way.

Fitting with Trust’s sustainable approach, the Fayzo is a guilt-free buy as it is made from 85% recycled plastics so helps to make gaming greener. Also built to last, yet not break the bank, it is an affordable and stylish option for those who are looking for a quality headset to further compliment their gaming setup.

Here are the specifications:

Accessories: 2x 3.5mm adapter cable, 3.5mm audio cable, microphone, pop filter

Total weight: 255g

Size: 90mm x 180mm x 200mm

Led indicators

Volume control (on earcap)

Microphone control (on earcap)

Connection type: Wired 3.5mm (detachable cable length 120cm)

Audio: Stereo

Driver size: 50mm

Number of drivers: 2

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20.000Hz

Audio channels: 2

Detachable microphone

Impedance: 32 Ohm

Sensitivity: 100dB

Sound pressure level: 110dB

Microphone – sensor type microphone electret, omnidirectional, frequency response 100Hz – 17.000Hz

Adjustable headband, swivel earcups, cloth material (mesh fabric), and synthetic leather ear-cup material

You can find out more details about the new Trust GXT 489 Fayzo gaming headset over at Very at the link below, it is now available to buy in the UK for £29.99.

Source Very



