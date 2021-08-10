Creative Outlier Air V3 wireless earbuds with active noise reduction

Creative has unveiled their new true wireless earphones in the form of the Creative Outlier Air V3 offering up to 40 hours of total playtime with 10 hours of battery life per charge together with a Ambient Mode and Active Noise Reduction technology. At launch the wireless earbuds are priced at £55 after which they will increase to £65.

Equipped with 6 mm Bio-cellulose drivers and upgraded with Bluetooth 5.2 technology the Creative Outlier Air V3 true wireless earbuds are also IPX5 water resistant and sweat proof making them perfect for the gym. Support for Apple’s Siri and Google Asst has also been added as well as dual voice call support. The Creative Outlier Air V3 earphones are also equipped with quad microphones, touch controls and designed to provide immersive audio wherever you may be.

“Invite just enough of the outside world and control how much surrounding sound to let in with the Ambient Mode. Fully adjustable via the Noise Control module on the Creative app, stay aware (and safe) of what’s going on around you, especially when you are outdoors. Whether you are cycling to work, walking along a busy street, or making small talk with the barista, do so without having to remove your earbuds—just double tap to activate!”

“When you need to shut out the world, double tap to turn on Active Noise Reduction. This feature uses a feedforward mic in each earbud to reduce noise coming from the surrounding and into your ear. Say goodbye to what you don’t fancy hearing and stay focused on your tasks at hand, or relax with just you and your playlist.”

Source : Creative

