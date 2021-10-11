Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro True noise cancelling wireless earbuds

The engineers over at Soundcore have this week launched their new Liberty 3 Pro noise cancelling true wireless earbuds making them available to purchase from $150 and available in black, white, lilac and grey. The Liberty 3 Pro wireless noise cancelling earbuds have been recommended by 20 GRAMMY Winning Audio Producers say Soundcore and are capable of providing up to 8 hours of music from a single charge for up to 32 hours of playtime using the pocket storage and charging case. “The latest generation of our groundbreaking coaxial driver technology delivers harmonious sound with precision accuracy and even greater detail.”

True noise cancelling wireless earbuds

“ACAA 2.0: Our exclusive coaxial dual driver technology delivers high and low frequency sound directly to your ear without interference. Its wide soundstage is detailed and spacious, bass has a deep punch, mids are luscious, and treble sparkles. Personalized Noise Cancelling: Standard noise cancelling only adjusts noise based on data. HearID ANC analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile that optimizes noise reduction and reduces external sound to suit your ears.”

“Fusion Comfort Fit: Liberty 3 Pro’s earbuds have a triple-point ergonomic shape and built-in ear pressure relief for all-day comfort. 4 sizes of liquid silicone ear tips and flexible ear wings ensure you get a strong seal and secure grip. Up to 32 Hours of Playtime: Enjoy up to 8 hours of music from a single charge, plus get 3 full charges from the compact charging case to extend the playtime even further. Recharge the case via USB-C cable or wireless charger.”

Source : Soundcore

