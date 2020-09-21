Logitech MX Anywhere 3 mouse offers 70 days use from a single charge

Logitech has this week launched a new versatile mouse in the form of the MX Anywhere 3 offering users a compact low profile design with silicon side grips.on a single charge the mouse can be used for up to 70 days and a one minute charge will provide up to 3 hours of use using the USB-C charging port. The MX Anywhere 3 mouse can be connected to up to three devices and switch between them at the tap of a button, supporting Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS and Linux operating systems.

“MX Anywhere 3 is ultimate versatility with remarkable performance. The compact mouse is designed for mobile work – from the home office, to the cafe, to the airport lounge. MagSpeed Electromagnetic scrolling is precise enough to stop on a pixel and fast enough to scroll 1,000 lines in a second. Oh, and it’s nearly silent. The wheel’s machined steel gives it premium tactility and a dynamic inertia you feel — but don’t hear. “

“MX Anywhere 3 tracks on virtually any surface, including glass14 mm minimum glass thickness. So you can work seamlessly at the desk, at your favorite coffee shop, or even on the couch.”

