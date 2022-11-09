Troll film release date confirmed by Netflix

This week Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming new monster film Troll. Directed by the Norwegian film director Roar Uthaug responsible for films such as Tomb Raider, back in 2018 the Wave in 2015 and others. The film is set in Norway and stars Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Gard B. Eidsvold, Pål Richard Lunderby and Eric Vorenholt.

“When an ancient troll is awakened in a Norwegian mountain, a ragtag group of heroes must come together to try and stop it from wreaking deadly havoc.”

Troll release date

Netflix has confirmed the Troll release date has been set for December 1, 2022, and the storyline has been written by Espen Aukan and Roar Uthaug.

Roar Uthaug

“Troll is an idea that has been developing in the back of my mind for over 20 years. To finally be able to realize it with the enthusiastic and ambitious people at Netflix and Motion Blur is truly a dream come true. I can’t wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world.”

David Kosse, Vice President of International Original Film at Netflix.

“We are incredibly proud to bring a Norwegian project of this scale to the world together with Roar Uthaug and Motion Blur. Roar is an extremely skilled filmmaker and I’m excited for him to go back to his Norwegian roots with this ambitious, fun film.”

Source : Netflix



