TRAVOR portable power station from $299

TRAVOR is a new portable power station allowing you to power your devices wherever you may be. Available in four different capacities offering 360Wh, 577Wh, 702Wh, and a massive 923Wh the battery pack is capable of powering 12 devices simultaneously. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $299 or £223 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“AEEC Patented Fast charging Technology. 0-80% In 45 Mins.Fully Charge In 70 Mins. 200% speed improvement, save 60% of valuable time;Just 70 mins is enough to fully charge its 360Wh & 577Wh capacity models. For the 702Wh & 923Wh capacity models, you only need 85 mins to achieve a full recharge. With rich interfaces and up to 12 outputs, TRAVOR portable energy storage products are widely used in many application scenarios, such as home emergency, outdoor recreation, self-driving travel, professional work, mobile officing, video shooting, emergency rescue, webcast, dormitory blackout, family gathering, etc.”

With the assumption that the TRAVOR crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the TRAVOR portable power station project play the promotional video below.

“Battery capacity options from 360Wh to 923Wh and fast charging performance allow you to personalize your charging experience to perfectly fit your needs. Traditional electronics such as laptops, cameras, lights, drones, televisions, and phones can be powered by our TRAVOR power station for extended periods. When the power grid is paralyzed and destroyed after the disaster, Due to war, poverty, energy and political crisis, public infrastructure failure, social power overload and other reasons.”

“TRAVOR attaches great importance to product quality and safety of users. Each TRAVOR must go through 350 quality standards, 245 QC-strict production procedures, and 316 professional tests. Lots of tests and inspections such as cycle life, conversion efficiency, short-circuit protection, and material flame retardant ensure products safety.”

Source : Kickstarter

