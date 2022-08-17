All Wei 2000 Pro 2,264Wh portable power station

The All Wei 2000 Pro is one of the latest portable power station solutions to hit the market and features a 2,264w capacity together with 13 different ports together with a variety of different safety features including short-circuit protection, overcurrent protection, overvoltage protection, under voltage protection and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $1,399 or £1163 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Natural disasters and power outages go hand in glove, the moment you encounter a sudden lack of electricity, your world is turned upside down as all sorts of devices stop working – from refrigerators to medical monitors! You can’t always predict the unpredictable, but you can prepare for it. With AllWEI power station 2000 pro, you can always keep an available and safe source of electricity flowing freely. It’s perfect for powering 13 devices at once without sacrificing eco-friendly features like quietness or convenience!”

Assuming that the All Wei 2000 Pro funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the All Wei 2000 Pro professional portable power station project review the promotional video below.

“If you’re an outdoors enthusiast, it will be your perfect power station sidekick when you’re camping, It’s the smartest and most convenient way to keep all your electronic essentials working when you need them if you’re in the wild and just wanting to keep these minimum essentials working and ready to be used. It provides 2264Wh and 2200W Max of stable, sufficient energy. Whether you’re camping, traveling, or using electricity at home, it can power all your appliances or device at any time, and even more importantly: it doesn’t have any fussy operating requirements.”

“No matter what the original intent of our design was, safety is what we care about most. Therefore, we chose safer and more batteries. Our power station adopts pouch cells and automotive batteries, which have a high energy density, lightweight and high safety factors. It’s also equipped with the BMS safety management system. This system protects the battery from operating outside its safe operating parameters by constantly monitoring its condition, calculating secondary data, reporting the data, and controlling the battery’s environment.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the professional portable power station, jump over to the official All Wei 2000 Pro crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

