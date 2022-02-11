Cincoze DI-1100 mini PC for industrial automation applications

Cincoze has introduced a new mini PC specifically designed for industrial automation applications in the form of the Cincoze DI-1100. Designed for autonomous mobile robots and other projects the small computer measures just 203 x 142 x 66.8 mm (WxDxH) in size and features a low power consumption of just 15w.

Equipped with range of input and output options including GbE LAN, USB 3.2, USB 2.0, and RS-232/422/485. Allowing the mini PC to connect to cameras, network, and sensors. The Cincoze DI-1100 mini PC also features two Mini PCIe slots capable of accepting modules for Wi-Fi, GPS, and 4G connectivity, enabling real-time communication.

Industrial automation mini PC

“A major pain point for our customers is the overheating caused by 24/7 operation of outdoor monitoring systems and uninterrupted transmission of a substantial amount of data over the network. To combat heat buildup, the DI-1100 series comes with an optional external cooling fan that can be attached to the top, helping to dissipate heat and stabilize operation.

Outdoor monitoring equipment also faces challenges such as extreme temperatures, considerable electromagnetic interference, or the limited power supply from solar panels. To tackle these challenges, the DI-1100 offers wide temperature support (-40-70°C), wide voltage support (9-48 VDC), overvoltage protection, overcurrent protection, ESD protection, and 15 W low power consumption, the ideal combination for outdoor remote monitoring systems.”

Specifications of the industrial Cincoze DI-1100 mini PC

Embedded 8th Gen Intel Core U i7/i5/i3 CPU (TDP 15W)

1x 2.5″ front-accessible SATA HDD bay for quick access and 1x mSATA socket

2x full-size Mini PCIe sockets for module expansion

2x front-accessible SIM card slots for signal redundancy

Optional CMI modules (2x 10 GbE LAN, M12 A-coded, or M12 X-coded)

Optional CFM modules (power ignition sensing, or 4x PoE)

Wide operating temperature -40°C to 70°C

MIL-STD-810G, E-mark, and EN50155 (EN 50121-3-2 only) certified

“An outdoor remote monitoring system must continue to transmit surveillance footage and collect data even in adverse weather conditions. The newly launched Cincoze DI-1100 rugged embedded industrial computer series is the ideal solution for these outdoor monitoring applications. The series supports Cincoze’s exclusive CMI, CFM, and MEC modules that provide 10GbE LAN, M12 X-Code LAN, DIO, and other I/O capabilities.

Of particular importance for remote monitoring, the four-port PoE card provides up to 25.5 W of power per port, is designed explicitly for PoE cameras, and also supports useful functions like remote restart and shutdown at night. The front access panel has a hot-swappable 2.5″ HDD/SSD tray and an mSATA slot to store surveillance footage in high volume and collect data from production equipment, which can then be transmitted through 4G for analysis.”

Source : Cincoze

