Patriot Signature DDR5 low power consumption memory modules

Patriot has introduced its new low-power Signature DDR5 memory modules announcing that they will be available from all major retailers worldwide later this month during November 2021. Each Signature DDR5 memory module has onboard thermal sensors to monitor and protect against thermal issues and require only a 1.1 volt power input, and are equipped with a high quality power management IC onboard to ensure stable power transfer at high efficiency. Patriot has also revealed that future module capacities will be available up to 256GB per single stick.

Patriot Signature DDR5 memory modules

“We’ve been working jointly with motherboard makers to ensure our DDR5 memory product line has excellent stability and compatibility with INTEL’s latest ALDER LAKE desktop processor and Z690 platforms,” said Roger Shinmoto, the VP of PATRIOT Memory. PATRIOT Signature DDR5 memory is designed to deliver a significant performance improvement. Signature DDR5 offers lower power consumption and produces less heat despite the higher frequency of 4800 MHz.

Further power improvements include an onboard Power Management IC (PMIC), which provides better control of local voltage regulation while offering increased threshold protection, simultaneous monitoring, INTELligent voltage, and power management supporting increased voltage tweaking and more comprehensive adjustment ranges.”

“Build quality and stability are critical features to successful DRAM memory; An 8-layer black PCB is used on the PATRIOT Signature DDR5 for substantial signal integrity. In addition, the latest on-die ECC (Error-Correcting Code) further enhances the accuracy of the data processing and overall system stability. As a result, the PATRIOT Signature DDR5 promises to be a wise choice for system integrators and anyone looking to expand their DDR5 system memory, offering a wide range of capacities and configurations, allowing users to get the most from the new ALDER LAKE and Z690 platforms.”

The PATRIOT Signature DDR5 memory is backed by a PATRIOT’s limited lifetime warranty.

Source : Patriot : TPU

