Mojo84 transparent programmable mechanical keyboard

Mojo84 is a new 75% mechanical keyboard launched by Kickstarter this month which has already raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1500 backers with still three days remaining on its campaign. The keyboard builds on the company’s previous successful campaign and now features brand new black keycaps, upgraded gasket mount and custom switches. The design team kept all your favorites from the Mojo68, including the transparent case design, hot-swappable options and the KBTOOLS App. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $179 or £148 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Mojo84 is a must for those who insist on the best typing experience and the ultimate control for gaming! And of course, style matters! What could be more eye-catching than a transparent keyboard on a desk setup? Mojo84 added a Poron switch mat to the original Gasket Mount. The Poron switch mat is added between the bottom of switches and the PCB assembly to reduce the direct contact between those two layers. The change of design reduces the sound of impact and provides a more satisfying sound and feel when typing.”

Transparent mechanical keyboard

If the Mojo84 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Mojo84 transparent mechanical keyboard project review the promotional video below.

“The keyboard plate is surrounded by silicone and Poron. Silicone is used to prevent the plate from directly contacting other components of the keyboard. It can substantially reduce the vibration created from keystrokes for a comfortable, elastic feel. Hitting the keys while typing generates a high-energy impact with each keystroke so Poron is used as an extra cushion to manage the energy and dampen sound at the same time.”

“Mojo84 added function keys to boost your productivity while working or to upgrade your gaming experience. Customize your shortcuts with the F keys to boost efficiency and get more done! To increase the wear resistance, Mojo84 adopts ABS double shot keycaps. Two plastics are molded together when creating the keycap, which provides improved durability. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the transparent mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Mojo84 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

