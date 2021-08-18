Mojo68 programmable mechanical keyboard with transparent casing

A new programmable mechanical keyboard has launched via Kickstarter in the form of the Mojo68 featuring a transparent case design, gasket mount, RGB backlit keyboard together with hot swappable and programmable keys. MelGeek

has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 1,700 backers with still 29 days remaining having raised over $355,000.

The Mojo68 mechanical keyboard is available in six unique styles and features a ANSI layout, companion application and is supported by Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems and is capable of connecting simultaneously to 4 devices of your choice.

Pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $248 or £123 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Mojo68 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. “Have you ever seen a see-through design mechanical keyboard before? Meet with Mojo68! This custom and programmable mechanical keyboard provide in 6 wild styles, with keycaps in 3 profiles, and 5 types of switches. It allows you to fully customize and build your very own keyboard that perfectly fits your personal preferences.” To learn more about the Mojo68 programmable mechanical keyboard project play the promotional video below.

“Integrating a breakthrough transparent chassis design and unique internal gasket-mount layout makes Mojo68 truly one of a kind. Mojo68 by MelGeek ushers in a New Era of Mechanical Keyboard! It’s time to evolve beyond the boring keyboards of the past and make typing an enjoyable experience.”

“The internal mounting style of a keyboard affects the way it feels and performs. Mojo68 uses an advanced Gasket Mount style. The keyboard plate is surrounded by silicone and Poron, which creates a more comfortable, elastic feel and dampened sound.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the programmable mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Mojo68 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

