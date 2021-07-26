Nanoleaf and Razer announce seamless RGB integration

Gaming hardware manufacturer Razer and Nanoleaf lighting have announced a partnership to bring seamless RGB integration across your entire gaming setup. The new integration syncs your gameplay with your light panels and Razer gear for real-time reactions and dynamic effects across the full range of Nanoleaf RGB lighting products which will now synchronize with Razer’s full line-up of Chroma-enabled gear. All games that support Razer Chroma RGB integration including titles such as Apex Legends, Overwatch and over 150 other popular games will automatically synchronize with the light panels and Chroma-enabled devices.

It is also worth noting that the if you are using the Essentials range of products from Nanoleaf you will require Thread to be able to set up the integration.

“Nanoleaf’s customers have been eagerly waiting for this latest integration with Razer, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally launch it,” says Gimmy Chu, CEO & Co-Founder of Nanoleaf. “We created this integration for the RGB lovers who are passionate about designing their stations, not just for the aesthetics but also for that all immersive experience that takes your game play to the next level.”

“Enjoy enhanced battles, adventures, and epic wins with an RGB rainbow running across your entire setup. Watch as your setup flashes red to indicate low health, pulse with anticipation when a boss fight is on the horizon or have your screen flash when explosives detonate. Users can also play Razer lighting effects like ‘Breathe’ and ‘Spectrum Cycle’ for a smooth transition through hues that places you right in the heart of the action. “

