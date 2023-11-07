Toyota Tacoma X-Runner Concept appears at SEMA

Toyota has shown off a new concept truck at SEMA in the US, the Toyota Tacoma X-Runner Concept, the vehicle was created by the Toyota Engineering teams at Toyota R&D and design team at Toyota’s famous Calty Design Studio in Ann Arbo.

When asked about the inspiration behind building an X-Runner Concept for the SEMA Show, Adam Rabinowitz, chief designer at Toyota’s Calty Design Research, Inc. shared a part of the team’s thought process. “There were lots of street trucks in the early 2000s and they all faded, so on the one hand, this was a curiosity check to see if there is any market for street trucks at all, or if the market has entirely shifted to what we see today—tough, rugged, lifted vehicles,” Rabinowitz said.

But there was more behind the build of this X-Runner Concept than just a customer pulse check. Inspired by the incredible consumer enthusiasm at the launch of the new 2024 Tacoma, Toyota R&D and Design Teams were excited to illustrate the possibilities of Toyota’s new TGNA-F product platform.

You can find out more information about the Toyota Tacoma X-Runner Concept car over at the Toyota website at the link below, as yet there are no details on whether this concept will go into production.

Source Toyota



