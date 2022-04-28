Toyota Supra GR gets manual RZ Stick Shift

Toyota has announced that they will be releasing a new version of the Toyota Supra GR with a manual gearbox, the RZ Stick Shift.

This new model will be available in Japan this fall, it will also get a number of other upgrades, this will include improved handling, new 19-inch wheels, and more colors.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) is getting ready to roll out an enhanced Toyota Supra with upgraded driving performance and a manual transmission option for the RZ trim level, among other improvements as described below. Plans are in place for starting to welcome customer inquiries this coming summer, followed by vehicle delivery in Japan in the fall of 2022.

Ever since its first generation*1 in 1978, the Toyota Supra has earned legions of fans with its faithfully retained front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout powered by an in-line six-cylinder engine*2. Also, in addition to the Supra having competed in numerous types of motorsports in the past and currently running in Super GT, the Supra-based, race-specific GR Supra GT4 achieved cumulative sales of 50 units by the end of 2021 after roughly a year and a half on the market. These and other achievements have made the Supra a model that can be enjoyed on both public roads and racing circuits.

You can find out more details about the updated Toyota Supra GR over at Toyota at the link below, there are no details on when this model will land in Europe.

Source Toyota

