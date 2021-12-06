Toyota Corolla Cross SUV unveiled

Last week we saw the new Toyota Corolla, Toyota also released details on a new SUV model in the range, the Toyota Corolla Cross.

The Toyota Corolla Cross comes with a new design and features and it is the latest car in the company’s SUV range.

The new Toyota SUV’s powerful, robust styling has been specifically tailored to the European market, with a unique combination of headlamp and rear lamp cluster complimenting the double-trapezoid front grille, flared 3-dimensional fenders and tapered cabin of an urban-tough SUV.

The Corolla Cross is 4460mm long, 1825mm wide, 1620mm high and has a wheelbase of 2640mm. It sits between the Toyota C-HR and the RAV4 at the heart of the highly competitive European C-SUV segment, offering the comfort, practicality and versatility essential to active families with young children.

The interior offers outstanding visibility for all occupants, ample front and rear seat head- and legroom, large rear door openings, an increase in light and the feeling of spaciousness provided by a panoramic sunroof. The loadspace combines an easy-access low lip height with wide door opening which makes it convenient for the loading of large objects like a prams or bicycles.

Source Toyota

