New 2022 Toyota Corolla and C-HR announced

Toyota has announced that it is launching its new 2022 Toyota Corolla and C-HR and also their new Toyota Smart Connect+ multimedia system.

The 2022 Toyota Corolla gets a number of upgrades over the previous model and the new C-HR also gets some updates.

For 2022, the Toyota Corolla and C-HR ranges both adopt Toyota Smart Connect+, Toyota’s latest multimedia system, taking connectivity, functionality and ease of use to a higher level.

Provided as standard or an option on all versions except Corolla and C-HR Icon grade, the new platform has more powerful processing capacity (CPU) that operates 2.4 times faster than the current system. Operated via an eight-inch High Definition central touchscreen, it gives instant access to a series of smart connected services, including cloud-based navigation with continuous, “always on” traffic information, 3D city mapping, highway signage and fixed traffic camera locations

All data and information are delivered via the communications module (DCM), so no phone pairing is required for smart connected services and no additional data costs are incurred.

The driver can also make use of a new on-board voice agent that recognises natural, conversational requests to operate the multimedia and navigation.

You can find out more information about the 2022 Toyota Corolla and C-HR over at the Toyota website at the link below.

Source Toyota

