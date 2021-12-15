Toyota bZ4X starts at £41,950 in the UK

The new Toyota bZ4X battery-electric vehicle was made official for Europe earlier this month and now Toyota has revealed the pricing for the UK.

The Toyota bZ4X will be available in a range of different models and pricing starts at £41,950, the top model, the bZ4X Premiere Edition, will retail for £51,550.

The Pure grade is the entry point to the line-up, with features including 18-inch alloy wheels, multimedia system with eight-inch display, seven-inch digital combimeter, reversing camera, smart entry and start and a climate control system with remote operation function that lets owners warm up or cool their car ahead of a making a journey. Options include roof rails and a towing pack.

The bZ4X Pure will be offered exclusively with front-wheel drive.

The bZ4X Motion introduces a rear spoiler, rear privacy glass, power back door, parking sensors and an entry illumination sequence. The cabin has heated front seats – the driver’s seat with eight-way power adjustment – an ambient lighting system and a wireless charging tray is provided. Options include a Skyview fixed panoramic roof, 20-inch alloys and an expanded Toyota T-Mate safety and driver assistance package.

Source Toyota

