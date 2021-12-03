Toyota bZ4X launching in Europe

Toyota has revealed some photos and details of their new battery electric vehicle, the Toyota bZ4X, and the car will be launching in Europe.

The Toyota is the first model in Toyota’s new Bz or beyond zero line up which is a family of battery electric vehicles BEVs, the car is launching in Europe next year.

The bZ4X is a spacious, comfortable SUV, with a new all-wheel drive system that provides class-leading off-road handling and performance, with separate electric motors for each axle. It is the first model to be developed by Toyota entirely as a BEV and also the first to use the company’s new BEV-dedicated platform. Based on eTNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) philosophy, it incorporates the battery unit as an integral part of the chassis, beneath the vehicle floor. This brings multiple benefits, including a low centre of gravity, excellent front/rear weight balance and high body rigidity, all of which make a positive contribution to safety, ride and handling.

The exterior design is sleek, powerful and uncluttered. It presents a distinctive new “hammerhead” frontal shape, signature slim headlight units and an emphasis on the front corners that communicates the car’s strong stance. The side view is distinguished by the car’s low overall height, slender front pillars and a low axle line that reflects the low centre of gravity. Wheel arch mouldings, large wheels (up to 20-inch diameter) pushed out to the corners of the body and thick rocker panels express the car’s authentic SUV character. At the rear, the design emphasises the corners, with a distinctive taillight bridging the width of the vehicle.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota bZ4X over at Toyota at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing etc.

Source Toyota

