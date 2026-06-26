These 10 Apple CarPlay Apps Will Completely Change Your Commute

Apple CarPlay has transformed the driving experience by seamlessly integrating your smartphone with your vehicle’s infotainment system. While its built-in features are impressive, third-party apps can further enhance its functionality, catering to diverse needs such as navigation, entertainment, and vehicle diagnostics. Below are ten apps that can elevate your CarPlay experience, making your drives safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable. The video below from HotshotTek gives us more details.

Pelican App: Advanced Vehicle Diagnostics

For drivers who want to stay informed about their vehicle’s performance, the Pelican App is an indispensable tool. By connecting with an OBD2 device, it provides real-time insights into critical metrics like fuel levels, tire pressure and transmission temperature. The app also decodes diagnostic trouble codes, allowing you to identify and address potential issues before they escalate into costly repairs. With customizable widgets and satellite view integration via Apple Maps, Pelican ensures you remain in control of your vehicle’s health while on the road.

Dynamic Lyrics: Real-Time Song Lyrics

Dynamic Lyrics is a must-have for music enthusiasts who enjoy singing along to their favorite tracks. This app displays real-time lyrics for songs playing on Apple Music or Spotify, seamlessly integrating with CarPlay’s media controls. Whether you’re belting out a road trip anthem or quietly enjoying the words to a new favorite, Dynamic Lyrics enhances your in-car entertainment experience without interfering with navigation or other essential functions.

Weather Apps: Stay Ahead of the Elements

Weather conditions can significantly impact your journey and these apps ensure you’re always prepared for what lies ahead:

MyRadar: Provides real-time weather radar, storm tracking and overlays on navigation maps, helping you avoid hazardous conditions.

Provides real-time weather radar, storm tracking and overlays on navigation maps, helping you avoid hazardous conditions. OnTheWay: Offers route-specific forecasts with ETA-based weather updates and alerts for storms along your path, making sure a safer and more informed drive.

AAA App: Fuel and EV Station Locator

The AAA App is a versatile tool for locating nearby gas stations with up-to-date pricing and EV charging stations. Unlike some similar apps, it doesn’t require an active AAA membership to access these features. Whether you’re running low on fuel or searching for a charging station, this app simplifies the process, making it a practical choice for all drivers.

Brave App: YouTube Playback and More

The Brave App introduces a unique feature to CarPlay by allowing podcast-style playback of YouTube and social media videos. Instead of watching, you can listen to video content, making it ideal for catching up on educational material, interviews, or entertainment during long drives. This functionality ensures you remain focused on the road while still enjoying your favorite content.

SiriusXM App: Premium Radio Access

For satellite radio enthusiasts, the SiriusXM App offers unparalleled convenience. It provides access to SiriusXM’s extensive channel lineup through your phone subscription, eliminating the need for a vehicle-specific subscription tied to your car’s VIN. This flexibility allows you to enjoy premium radio content wherever you go, whether it’s music, news, or talk shows.

Pocket Casts: Enhanced Podcast Management

Podcast fans will appreciate the advanced features of Pocket Casts, which go beyond the capabilities of Apple Podcasts. With tools like playback queues, silent moment trimming and personalized recommendations, this app ensures a seamless and enjoyable listening experience. It’s perfect for long road trips or daily commutes, keeping you entertained and informed.

Apple Classical Music App: A Calm Driving Companion

If you’re a fan of classical music, the Apple Classical Music App is an excellent addition to your CarPlay setup. Its extensive library offers a curated selection of classical tracks, providing a serene and sophisticated soundtrack for your drives. Whether you’re navigating through city traffic or enjoying a peaceful countryside journey, this app sets the tone for a calm and enjoyable ride.

Why These Apps Matter

These ten apps demonstrate the versatility of Apple CarPlay when enhanced with third-party solutions. From monitoring your vehicle’s health with Pelican to staying ahead of weather conditions and enjoying curated entertainment, these tools cater to a wide range of driving needs. By integrating these apps into your CarPlay setup, you can create a driving experience that prioritizes safety, convenience and enjoyment every time you hit the road.

Unlock more potential in Apple CarPlay by reading previous articles we have written.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



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