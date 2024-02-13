Top 5 iOS 17.4 Features Revealed (Video)

Apple’s iOS 17.4 is on the horizon, set for a release that’s just around the corner—targeting a slot in early to mid-March. For iPhone aficionados eagerly awaiting what’s next, a recent video from iDeviceHelp offers a sneak peek into the update’s promising array of features and enhancements. Here, we delve into the top five features that stand to redefine the iPhone experience, ensuring users can look forward to an upgrade that’s as enriching as it is exciting.

Introduction of New Emojis

First off, you’ll be pleased to know that iOS 17.4 is set to embrace Unicode 15.1, making way for over 100 fresh emojis. This update is not just about quantity; it’s about diversity and inclusivity. From a wide range of accessibility options to the addition of everyday objects like mushrooms and even a broken chain, the update ensures there’s an emoji for almost every emotion and situation. Notably, the introduction of the Phoenix emoji adds a mythical touch to your emoji arsenal, coupled with various skin tones to celebrate diversity.

SharePlay Expansion Across Devices

If you’re wondering how Apple plans to enhance its ecosystem experience, look no further than the expanded capabilities of SharePlay. Originally a feature of CarPlay, SharePlay now extends its reach to include HomePod and Apple TV with tvOS. This means you can control music on another device seamlessly using a QR code, fostering a more integrated and convenient multi-device experience within the Apple ecosystem.

Podcast App Enhancements for Accessibility

Accessibility takes center stage with significant enhancements to the Podcasts app. Emulating the success of live lyrics in Apple Music, the update introduces a live transcript feature for podcasts. This thoughtful addition allows users to read along as they listen, improving accessibility and enriching the user experience for podcast enthusiasts.

Enhanced Stolen Device Protection

Security is paramount, and iOS 17.4 addresses this by bolstering its stolen device protection features. A new security delay feature offers customizable settings, enabling activation always or only in familiar locations. This enhancement gives users increased control and peace of mind, knowing their device’s security is robust, even in unfortunate events of theft.

The City Digital Clock Widget

Rounding out the top five is the stylish and functional City Digital Clock widget. Available in both light and dark variants, this new widget isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s practical too. When your iPhone is charging, the widget can be displayed in standby mode, offering a sleek, at-a-glance view of the time that complements any desk or bedside table.

As we edge closer to the release of iOS 17.4, these features highlight Apple’s commitment to enhancing user experience through increased personalization, improved security, and expanded functionality. Whether it’s through embracing inclusivity with new emojis, streamlining multi-device integration, or enhancing accessibility and security, iOS 17.4 promises to be a significant step forward for iPhone users. Dive into the update with an open mind, and discover how these features can enrich your daily digital interactions.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals