Steam new Free Trial game feature offers 90 minutes of gameplay before you buy

Steam has unveiled its latest innovation. Going forward, it’s possible to trial select games at no cost. Dubbed ‘Free Trials,’ this new feature empowers gamers to explore a new game before they commit to a purchase. Once you opt-in, a span of 90 minutes of gameplay awaits you post-installation before you have to make your final decision. Worth noting is that these aren’t just specially tailored demos – they’re the full version of the game, which merely becomes unplayable after the time limit.

Steam Free Trial game feature

One of the first games to adopt the new Steam new play before you pay feature is the new remake of the Dead Space horror game which has been recently been completely rebuilt from the ground up to offer a deeper and more immersive experience to players. Under normal circumstances, this title comes with a price tag of 59.99 euros. However, in the spirit of celebration, it currently enjoys a 20% discount. If you’re toying with the idea of owning it, you can download and delve into 90 minutes of gameplay right here.

For some time now, Steam has held a refund policy. Simply put, this provision facilitates an uncomplicated reimbursement of the purchase price for a recently acquired game. The caveat here is that your playtime should not exceed two hours. The standout benefit of this newly established system is that it spares you the trouble of shelling out the full amount upfront only to have it reimbursed if the game falls short of your expectations.

Source : Steam : TPU : HardwareLuxx



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals