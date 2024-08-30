Top 10 iOS 18 features You Need to Know About

Apple’s iOS 18 update brings a wealth of new features and enhancements designed to transform the way you interact with your iPhone. From enhanced app security and lock screen customization to a redesigned Control Center and advanced app icon customization, iOS 18 offers a more personalized and secure user experience. A new video from iDB gives us a detailed look at the top 10 features coming to the iPhone with iOS 18, let’s find out more details about them.

Fortifying App Security

With iOS 18, you can now lock and hide apps using Face ID, ensuring that your sensitive information remains protected from prying eyes. Hidden apps are only accessible through a concealed folder, adding an extra layer of security to your device.

Lock apps using Face ID

Hide apps in a secure, hidden folder

Protect sensitive information from unauthorized access

Personalizing Your Lock Screen

iOS 18 introduces customizable toggles on the lock screen, allowing you to replace default shortcuts like the camera with functions that better suit your needs. This feature enables you to tailor your lock screen experience to your preferences, making frequently used functions more accessible.

Revamped Control Center

The Control Center has undergone a significant redesign, offering enhanced functionality and customization options. You can now resize, reorder, and customize toggles to your liking. Additionally, a second page has been added to accommodate more controls, providing you with greater flexibility in managing your device’s settings.

Seamless App Icon Customization

iOS 18 brings support for dark mode icons, allowing you to customize the appearance of your app icons. You can now apply tinted icons, and third-party apps will automatically adapt to dark mode, ensuring a cohesive and visually appealing look across your device.

Enhanced Calendar Functionality

The Calendar app has received notable improvements, including a detailed month view that displays events directly on the calendar grid. Integration with the Reminders app enables seamless task management, making it easier to stay organized and on top of your schedule.

Detailed month view with events displayed on the calendar grid

Integration with Reminders for efficient task management

Improved organization and scheduling capabilities

Enriched Messaging Experience

iOS 18 brings significant enhancements to the Messages app, including support for RCS (Rich Communication Services), which improves communication with non-iPhone users. The update also introduces new text effects, satellite messaging capabilities, emoji tapbacks, and the ability to schedule messages, elevating your messaging experience to new heights.

Dedicated Passwords App

With iOS 18, you now have a standalone Passwords app dedicated to managing your passwords securely. The app offers features like QR code generation for Wi-Fi networks, streamlining the process of sharing and accessing passwords across your devices.

Intelligent Math Support

The Notes app has been upgraded with the ability to solve handwritten math equations. This system-wide math support allows you to solve equations anywhere text can be entered, enhancing your productivity and making calculations more convenient.

Customizable Flashlight Beam

iOS 18 introduces a new UI that enables you to adjust the width and intensity of the flashlight beam. This feature provides greater control over your device’s flashlight functionality, allowing you to adapt the beam to your specific needs.

Refined User Experience

In addition to the major features, iOS 18 includes several minor enhancements that contribute to an improved overall user experience:

Interactive bezel animations for button presses

Stopwatch display in the Dynamic Island

Resizable home screen widgets

Music haptics for tactile feedback in sync with music

Faster access to camera settings

Charging limit settings to preserve battery health

These refinements, along with the other updates in iOS 18, work together to create a more intuitive, personalized, and enjoyable user experience on your iPhone.

Conclusion

iOS 18 represents a significant step forward in terms of user experience, security, and customization. With features like app locking, customizable lock screen toggles, a redesigned Control Center, and advanced app icon customization, Apple has demonstrated its commitment to providing users with a more personalized and secure mobile experience. The enhancements to the Calendar and Messages apps, the introduction of a standalone Passwords app, and the addition of intelligent features like Math Notes and flashlight beam adjustment further solidify iOS 18 as a comprehensive and user-centric update. As you explore the new features and improvements offered by iOS 18, you’ll discover a more intuitive, efficient, and enjoyable way to interact with your iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: iDB



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals