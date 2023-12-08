QNAP Qfile Pro mobile app receives File Sync and improved backup and synchronization

QNAP Systems the provider of network attached storage (NAS) solutions, has made release new features to its mobile backup and synchronization capabilities with the upgrade of its Qfile Pro mobile app. The primary enhancement is the integration of the Qsync Pro feature, a move that is expected to provide a comprehensive NAS file access, synchronization, and mobile backup experience.

The new Qfile Pro mobile app, available for Android and iOS devices, has been engineered to provide complete NAS file access. It is designed to automatically backup mobile photos, videos, and work files from users’ devices to NAS. This functionality provides users with the convenience of preserving their important files without the need for manual intervention. The app’s accessibility extends to remote locations, allowing users to browse and access their files from anywhere, anytime.

QNAP mobile app

The integration of Qsync Pro into the Qfile Pro mobile app has introduced an important feature: two-way synchronization. This means that files are updated on both NAS and mobile devices, ensuring consistency and accessibility across platforms. This feature is particularly useful for users who frequently switch between devices, as it ensures they always have the most recent version of their files.

Apart from providing access and backup features, Qfile Pro also enhances the user experience in other ways. Users can view thumbnails of photos and documents stored on NAS, which can be especially useful for quickly identifying and accessing specific files. Moreover, the app supports secure file sharing, allowing users to share their files with others without compromising their privacy or security.

QNAP Systems has released Qfile Pro v4.1, which is now available for free download from Android and iOS app stores. This release marks a significant milestone in QNAP’s commitment to providing robust and user-friendly mobile backup and synchronization solutions.

Backup and synchronization

However, it’s important to note that the standalone Qsync Pro mobile app will no longer receive updates or technical support from April 30, 2024. QNAP has assured users that it will continue to fix and repair any potential security vulnerabilities for the app. While the Qsync Pro app can still be used if downloaded before the cutoff date, users are advised to switch to Qfile Pro for syncing mobile devices with NAS folders. This transition is expected to provide a more streamlined and efficient synchronization experience, thanks to the integration of Qsync Pro into Qfile Pro.

The upgrade of Qfile Pro mobile app by QNAP Systems presents a significant enhancement in mobile backup and synchronization. The integration of the Qsync Pro feature offers users complete NAS file access, two-way synchronization, and an improved mobile backup experience. As technology continues to evolve, it’s encouraging to see companies like QNAP Systems striving to provide solutions that cater to the ever-changing needs of their users.



