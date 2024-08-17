iOS 18 Secrets: How to Hide and Lock iPhone Apps

Apple’s iOS 18 introduces two innovative features that transform how users manage and secure their apps on iPhone. With the ability to hide and lock apps using Face ID or a passcode, iOS 18 takes a significant leap forward in providing users with unprecedented control over app visibility and access. These native solutions eliminate the need for third-party apps, ensuring a seamless and secure user experience.

Locking Apps: Safeguarding Your Privacy with Biometric Authentication

iOS 18 empowers users to lock individual apps with the convenience and security of Face ID or a passcode. To lock an app, follow these simple steps:

Long press the app you want to secure

Select "Require Face ID" from the menu that appears

Confirm your choice using either Face ID or your passcode

Once an app is locked, its content is shielded from prying eyes in notifications and Spotlight searches. This ensures that only authorized users can access the app and its sensitive information. By leveraging the power of biometric authentication, iOS 18 provides an additional layer of security, giving users peace of mind knowing their private data is protected.

Hiding Apps: Decluttering Your Home Screen while Maintaining Privacy

In addition to locking apps, iOS 18 introduces a seamless way to hide apps from the home screen. This feature allows users to keep their devices organized while maintaining privacy. To hide an app, follow these steps:

Long press the app you wish to hide

Select "Require Face ID" from the menu

Choose the option to hide the app

Confirm your action using Face ID or your passcode

Once hidden, the app is moved to a dedicated hidden section within the App Library. This ensures that the app is no longer visible on the home screen, reducing clutter and maintaining a clean, organized interface. The hidden section can only be accessed using Face ID or a passcode, ensuring that the apps remain private and secure.

Managing Hidden Apps: Effortless Control Over App Visibility

iOS 18 provides a user-friendly way to manage hidden apps, allowing users to easily control which apps are visible and accessible. To access the hidden section and manage your hidden apps, navigate to the App Library and use Face ID or your passcode to reveal the hidden apps.

If you decide to unhide an app and make it visible on the home screen again, simply long-press the app within the hidden section and select the option to move it back to the home screen. This intuitive process ensures that users have complete control over their app visibility preferences, allowing them to customize their iPhone experience according to their needs.

Enhancing App Privacy and Security on iOS 18

With the introduction of app locking and hiding features, iOS 18 sets a new standard for app privacy and security on iPhones. By leveraging the power of Face ID and passcodes, users can now safeguard their sensitive information and control app visibility with ease. These native solutions provide a seamless and secure user experience, eliminating the need for third-party apps and ensuring that users have complete control over their devices.

As privacy concerns continue to grow in the digital age, Apple’s commitment to empowering users with enhanced app security measures demonstrates its dedication to protecting user data. With iOS 18, iPhone users can confidently use their devices, knowing that their apps and personal information are secure and easily manageable.

Source & Image Credit: AppleDsign



