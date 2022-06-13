Transforming Blade precision knife the perfect crafters EDC blade

Hobbyists and crafters looking for a new precision knife machined from titanium may be interested in the new Transforming Blade created by Smart and Saviour Designs. The design team have returned to Kickstarter to launch their 8th project which takes the form of a precision machined knife. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $49 or £66 (depending on current exchange rates).

“After 6 successful Kickstarter Campaigns with more than a thousand of backers all over the world, we are back again with a patent pending project ” Transforming Blade “. It is finally ready to show you after all successful research & development & prototype phases. The Transforming Blade precision knife transforms into pocket size and full size blades instantly. It has a threaded switch mechanism with double o-ring for safety. “

If the Transforming Blade crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Transforming Blade precision knife project view the promotional video below.

Precision knife

“It is an Everyday Carry – EDC blade by using a quick release carabiner ! You can easily carry, attach & detach the Transforming Blade by using the quick release carabiner. The stylus tip is a FREE additional feature that can be added to back side of pocket blade by a threaded hole. Standard Transforming Blade, the one on the left in the figure below, has no stylus tip hole! Transforming Blade & Stylus , the one on the right in the figure below, has a threaded hole for stylus tip.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the precision knife, jump over to the official Transforming Blade crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

