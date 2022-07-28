WESN Microblade is the perfect EDC carry

If you are searching for an everyday carry pocketknife you might be interested in the range of WESN EDC Microblades available to purchase in a selection of different finishes including Titanium, Black and more. Combined with the custom-made Microblade sheath the small knife features a blade length of 1.5 inches or 3.8 cm and is perfect to slip into your jacket or gadget bag. The blade is constructed from D2 tool-grade steel and the handle from Grade 5 Titanium Scales or w/ or w/o a single G10 side. Complete with pocket clip and land yard hole the Microblade is a perfect EDC carry.

EDC WESN microblade

“Since the Microblade is our first blade, it set the tone for our entire brand. Straight, clear lines, always a titanium option, top grade blade steel. All the components are visible here in our first blade. It might be a small blade, but without the Microblade, there would be no WESN blade family.

Our products are built to go absolutely anywhere you want to take it (well, other than airport security, of course). In fact, that’s why we are called WESN: West, East, South, North. Every direction, every destination, the WESN can go there.”

“When we started WESN, We didn’t have any grand ideas of starting a “knife brand.” All we wanted was products that we, ourselves would want to own—something reliable, practical, and made of the best materials. Plus, We wanted something worth every penny of the cost, and not a cent too expensive.

The story of how the WESN has come to be is long and unique—but the best part is that the story isn’t done yet. These are the kind of knives that you’ll be able to hand down to your kids. and hopefully their kids too.”

For the full range of WESN Microblades and other knives in the companies range jump over to the official website by following the link below. Worldwide shipping is available.

Source : WESN

